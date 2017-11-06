Digital First Media deployed SoftWatch to maximize the use of Google G Suite tool set

SoftWatch usage analysis enables Digital First to significantly drive its G Suite adoption and optimize IT applications usage

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL--(Marketwired - Nov 6, 2017) - SoftWatch, a leader in Application Usage Analytics, announced today that Digital First Media, a management company based in Denver and specializing in newspapers in the USA, has successfully implemented SoftWatch usage analysis solutions to expedite the adoption of a wide range of G Suite services by company employees.

A few years after implementing G Suite in 2014, Digital First management came to realize that the company did not use G Suite to its full potential. After setting a goal to maximize the use of the G Suite tool set, the company decided to implement SoftWatch usage analysis solutions to get an in-depth view into usage patterns of MS office, file sharing and other non-Google tools, and based on that design and execute the G Suite adoption initiative. In addition, the company also wanted to improve its security posture. Knowing how employees are using 3rd party file sharing and other features gave the IT management valuable insights into this aspect of their business.

"The specific information provided by SoftWatch's analysis gives us the empirical evidence for management and finance so that we can move people back into the supported Google G Suite tools," says Bob Kinney, VP Information Technology at Digital First. "We now have several software projects that we have lined up -- based on the SoftWatch analysis -- that will help us improve our use of Google G Suite and improve the experience for our employees."

"We are excited to work with Digital First and help them in maximizing the adoption of G Suite services," says Dror Leshem, VP sales at SoftWatch. "We believe that by providing them with unique usage information, we enable decision makers in Digital First to move forward with the adoption of G Suite in a much more informed way towards fully embracing G Suite and enjoying the tremendous advantages of a cloud solution."

Kinney added: "SoftWatch has been a valuable partner to us throughout the analysis period. They gave us insight into what we were looking at as well as how to best capture the information we wanted. We have been very happy with the results and expect the reports to be very effective for us."

About Digital First Media

Digital First Media, a business name of MediaNews Group, Inc., offers news reporting and third-party advertising and directory opportunities through its more than 800 multi-platform products, which include web, mobile, tablet and print.

About SoftWatch

SoftWatch is a leader in Application Usage analytics. With its SaaS solution, it enables enterprises to effectively manage the transition of business applications to the cloud, optimize their hybrid cloud environment and reduce software spending. The Israel-based company has patents for its software usage and user segmentation solutions. For more information, visit www.softwatch.com