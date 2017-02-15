Digital Identity Summit 2017: Brian Krebs Named as Keynote as Call for Speakers and Award Nominations Open

Premier event series hosted by ThreatMetrix taking place in Hong Kong (April 5-6), London (June 12-13) and San Francisco (September 18-20), sponsored by Visa

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - ThreatMetrix®, The Digital Identity Company®, today announced that security journalist and investigative reporter, Brian Krebs, will serve as keynote presenter for Digital Identity Summit 2017 taking place in San Francisco September 18-20. Additionally, the Call for Speakers for Digital Identity Summit 2017 is now open, as are nominations for the Digital Identity Excellence Awards. Visa has been confirmed as Platinum Sponsor for the global event series, taking place in Hong Kong, London and San Francisco.

Krebs is the author of KrebsOnSecurity.com, a daily blog covering computer security and cybercrime. From 1995 to 2009, Krebs was a reporter for The Washington Post and covered tech policy, privacy and computer security as well as authoring the Security Fixblog.

"Researching the complexities of global cybercrime has been a 15-year-long passion, and I look forward to sharing my latest research and stories with delegates at the Digital Identity Summit in San Francisco," Krebs said. "The event will be a chance to bring my investigations to life and to explore how the latest security developments are impacting digital businesses today."

Call for Speakers - London and San Francisco

Digital, risk and fraud experts are invited to submit presentations for the EMEA Summit (London, June 12-13) and global Summit (San Francisco, September 18-20). The seventh annual Summit will feature prominent thought leaders who are leveraging new technologies and new ways of thinking to drive growth securely in the digital age. Past presenters include former National Security Agency chief, Gen. (Ret.) Keith Alexander, plus speakers from eBay, Gartner, Lloyds Banking Group, Netflix, Standard Chartered, Visa, Walmart and Yandex.Money.

This year's theme, The Currency of Trust, will explore how to thrive in today's digital economy, in the face of web-based anonymity and rising cybercrime.

For more information: https://digitalidentitysummit.com/call-for-speakers

Digital Identity Excellence Awards - Nominations Open

Nominations for Digital Identity Excellence Awards are now open for all three global locations for the Digital Identity Summit 2017: Hong Kong (April 6), London (June 12-13) and San Francisco (September 18-20). Submissions will be reviewed by a select group of security and business editors and analysts.

For more information: https://digitalidentitysummit.com/awards

"We are delighted to be working with esteemed journalist Brian Krebs on the seventh annual Digital Identity Summit. We look forward to exploring our theme, The Currency of Trust, with Brian and other leading speakers, across our three events in Hong Kong, London and San Francisco." said ThreatMetrix CMO Armen Najarian. "We invite thought leaders to join our program through the Call for Speakers and look forward to celebrating the successes of ThreatMetrix customers and partners, through our Digital Identity Excellence Awards."

Registration is now open for all three Digital Identity Summit 2017 events, to register for the Digital Identity Summit visit www.DigitalIdentitySummit.com.

