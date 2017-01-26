Digital Map Products Announces New Vice President Of Marketing

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Digital Map Products, a leading provider of cloud-based location technology and data solutions, announced that Tim Tyrell-Smith has joined the company in a newly created position as Vice President of Marketing and member of the executive team, reporting to CEO James Skurzynski.

Tyrell-Smith is a marketing executive with deep experience and success in developing, building and growing brands. He comes to Digital Map Products with a unique blend of traditional and modern strengths to build significant demand in today's dynamic marketplace.

"We are very pleased to have Tim on board, his background in products and ability to successfully lift brands in a multitude of industries will take our company to the next level of growth," said James Skurzynski, President and CEO at Digital Map Products. "Tim is a strategic hire for us as we begin a new focus on creating fresh demand and awareness of our company and the innovative, cloud-based data solutions our customers love."

Prior to his current role at Digital Map Products, Tyrell-Smith served as the Director of Brand Marketing for Kareo, a software company focused on delivering cloud technology solutions to the complex healthcare market. While at Kareo, he drove dramatic increases in brand awareness and credibility resulting in a doubling of the customer base (to more than 40,000 doctors) and more than doubling the company's revenue (to over $65 million) in three years.

During his career, Tyrell-Smith held a variety of leadership positions at leading technology and consumer goods companies. He started with Carnation Company (Nestle USA) in one of the country's great brand management boot camps. After Nestle, he received increasing responsibility working in product or brand management for a variety of other growth-oriented companies including Kensington Technology Group, Mauna Loa Macadamias and Meguiar's Car Wax. His experience also includes his work as a brand and business strategy consultant providing deep marketing and brand development guidance to companies across the United States.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at Digital Map Products and look forward to building a powerful marketing engine and infrastructure to support the company's substantial growth opportunity," said Tyrell-Smith. "After a short time on the team, I am wholly impressed with the company's ability to acquire, aggregate and implement location technology and data solutions for some of the largest companies in the United States."

About Digital Map Products

Digital Map Products, headquartered in Irvine, CA, is the leading provider of cloud-based location technology and data solutions that bring the power of spatial technology to mainstream business, government and consumer users. SpatialStream®, the company's spatial development platform enables API access to mapping technology and location data sets. SmartParcels®, a nationwide parcel and property data set, provides unparalleled location context, accuracy and interactivity. The company's SaaS products include LandVision™ for real estate and GovClarity® for local government. For more information, visit www.DigitalMapProducts.com.