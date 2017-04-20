Digital Map Products Named a Finalist for 2017 ACG Awards

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Digital Map Products, the leading provider of cloud-based location technology and data solutions, announced today that it has been named a finalist for the 22nd Annual ACG Awards. Each May, the Orange County chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) recognizes and honors a select group of companies who demonstrate outstanding growth and leadership in their respective industries. Digital Map Products is one of three finalists for ACG's Innovation award category.

"We're honored to be named a finalist for the 2017 ACG Awards here in Orange County," said Jim Skurzynski, Founder and CEO at Digital Map Products. "I'm incredibly proud of our staff, the work we completed in the last year to further advance our cloud-based location technology and I'm especially proud of our ability to deliver strong, double digit growth each year."

Since its founding in 2000, Digital Map Products remains focused on its original mission to bring the power of location to the mainstream business community; the company's success has resulted in a fast-growing and loyal user base.

Over 350,000 users rely upon Digital Map Product's location technology and data to make better, faster decisions

Over 72 million data records are updated monthly to deliver the most accurate and timely information to thousands of organizations across the U.S.

In aggregate, customers access the company's servers over 3.5 billion times per month (1,328 times per second)

Today, the company's cloud-based solutions help fuel some of the largest and best known web and mobile applications in the country.

ACG Orange County's 22nd Annual Awards Gala celebrates the best middle market companies in Orange County and the Inland Empire as evaluated by a respected panel of independent judges. Nominated companies are evaluated within 9 award categories, including Spotlight, Innovation, Founders, and Corporate Responsibility. Winners will be announced on Thursday May 4, 2017 and honored at the ACG Orange County Award ceremony held at The Island Hotel in Newport Beach, California.

