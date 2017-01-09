DigitalOcean Named One of the 10 Coolest Cloud Startups of the Year

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 9, 2017) - DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, today announced it has been named one of the 10 coolest cloud startups of the year by CRN: http://www.crn.com/slide-shows/cloud/300083182/the-10-coolest-cloud-startups-of-2016.htm. CRN also named DigitalOcean one of the 10 coolest cloud development startups of the year: http://www.crn.com/slide-shows/cloud/300083196/the-10-coolest-cloud-development-startups-of-2016.htm.

Joseph Tsidulko, senior editor at CRN, said: "The goal is to achieve digital transformation. That means enterprises -- across all industries -- want the ability to rapidly develop, test, and deploy applications at cloud scale."

DigitalOcean, known for its "developer first" mentality, was founded in 2011 with the mission to simplify the complexities of infrastructure by offering one simple and robust platform for developers to easily launch and scale their applications. DigitalOcean has become the second largest and fastest growing cloud in the total number of public facing apps and websites, according to Netcraft. The company is now investing heavily in advancing its cloud to further support growing teams and larger production workloads.

"It's an honor to be recognized by CRN as one of the coolest cloud startups of the year," said Ben Uretsky, Co-Founder and CEO of DigitalOcean. "We've become the #1 cloud for developers in a short 5 years. In 2017, you'll see us continue to innovate and release multiple products and features for our users."

This is the latest in a series of accolades for DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean was named to the first-ever Forbes 2016 Cloud 100, the definitive list of the world's top-tier private companies leading the cloud technology revolution, InformationWeek's list of the 25 cloud vendors to watch, Wealthfront's annual list of career-launching companies and The Hundert's list of the 100 most exciting startups in New York City.

About DigitalOcean

Founded in 2011, DigitalOcean is a cloud platform that is simplifying the complexities of infrastructure for software developers. DigitalOcean has become the second largest and fastest growing cloud computing platform in the total number of public facing apps and websites, according to Netcraft.com. The company has raised $123 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Access Industries, IA Ventures, CrunchFund, and Techstars. The company is headquartered in New York City with data center regions throughout the world. For more information, simply visit https://www.digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean.