DigitalOcean Named One of the Coolest Cloud Infrastructure Vendors of the Year

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, today announced it has been named one of the 20 coolest cloud infrastructure vendors of the year by CRN: http://www.crn.com/slide-shows/cloud/300083555/the-20-coolest-cloud-infrastructure-vendors-of-the-2017-cloud-100.htm.

Joseph Tsidulko, senior editor at CRN, said about DigitalOcean: "This startup provider has focused on developing its niche as an Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering geared to the needs of developers, not enterprises. That translates to a streamlined selection of options and features intended to reduce friction in the provisioning process, as well as a bare-bones pricing model."

This is the latest in a series of accolades for DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean has been named to the first-ever Forbes 2016 Cloud 100, the definitive list of the world's top-tier private companies leading the cloud technology revolution; InformationWeek's list of the 25 cloud vendors to watch; CRN's 10 coolest cloud startups of the year and one of the 10 coolest cloud development startups of the year lists; Wealthfront's annual list of career-launching companies; and The Hundert's list of the 100 most exciting startups in New York City.

"We relentlessly focus on user experience and simplifying the cloud for developers looking to launch web applications and services," said Ben Uretsky, Co-Founder and CEO of DigitalOcean. "We're quickly approaching one million registered developers and more than 40,000 teams running on our service. This year we're growing our platform and broadening our capabilities to enable our customers to scale and run more complex workloads."

About DigitalOcean

Founded in 2011, DigitalOcean is a cloud platform company that is simplifying the complexities of infrastructure for software developers. DigitalOcean has become the second largest and fastest growing cloud computing platform in the total number of public facing apps and websites, according to Netcraft.com. The company has raised $123 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Access Industries, IA Ventures, CrunchFund, and Techstars. The company is headquartered in New York City with data center regions throughout the world. For more information, simply visit https://www.digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean.