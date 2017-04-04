DigitalOcean Releases Free Monitoring Service so Developers Can Easily Optimize Application Performance

SOURCE: DigitalOcean
NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, today launched a Monitoring service that provides insight into the resource utilization and operational health of every Droplet (cloud server). Developers can collect and visualize metrics in graphs, monitor Droplet performance and receive alerts in one intuitive interface, with no configuration required.
"Our goal is to simplify the complexities of infrastructure by offering a simple and robust platform for developers to easily launch and scale their applications," said Julia Austin, CTO of DigitalOcean. "A Monitoring service is an important feature for developers, and we're thrilled to be able to offer it for free regardless of the number of Droplets. In the coming year, we'll continue to move our Monitoring service forward and introduce new capabilities for high availability, data storage, security and networking to manage larger production workloads."
The Monitoring service measures each Droplet's CPU, memory, disk utilization, disk reads and writes, network traffic and top processes. Metrics are collected at one-minute intervals and the data is retained to enable users to view both up-to-the-minute and historical data. Developers can create alert policies and receive notifications by email or Slack when usage crosses a specified threshold.
About DigitalOcean
Founded in 2011, DigitalOcean is a cloud platform company focused on simplifying the complexities of infrastructure for software developers. DigitalOcean has become the second largest and fastest growing cloud computing platform in the total number of public facing apps and websites, according to Netcraft.com. The company has raised $123 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Access Industries, IA Ventures, CrunchFund and Techstars. The company is headquartered in New York City with data center regions throughout the world. For more information, simply visit https://www.digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean.
DigitalOcean Monitoring
