DigitalRoute Enables Real Move Thailand To Drive Bundled Service Offers

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - DigitalRoute, the leading provider of Data Integration and management solutions globally, has announced that its MediationZone product is being deployed by Real Move, the mobile subsidiary of Thailand's leading multi-play operator True Corporation, to enable the launch of enhanced bundled service offers across its fixed, mobile, Internet, digital and satellite networks. The new deployment, one in a series of recent customer wins, underlines DigitalRoute's rapid growth in the Asia Pacific region.

In this latest deployment, DigitalRoute is delivering a convergent offline and real-time processing with Billing Mediation solution, which enables the operator to take a strategic approach to maximizing the value of its multi-play offering.

Real Move, the only one in its domestic market to offer multi-play services, required a solution that would further enhance its ability to differentiate itself from its competitors by packaging different services delivered over its various networks at much larger volumes and able to support faster times to market. It selected DigitalRoute technology due to its flexibility, performance, lower total cost of ownership and short time-to-market.

The first phase of implementation, supporting a new 4G network, was completed by the joint team in a record time of only four months. The entire project was completed by the Autumn.

DigitalRoute's solution delivers a single, central data integration and management component for Real Move and other operators that need to synchronize usage flows and then monetize the data coming from multiple incoming sources. It acts as hub wherein the data is pre-processed before converged records are sent downstream to billing and other applications.

Used by over 350 telcos and other enterprises worldwide, including deployments through our partners, MediationZone Convergent Mediation provides a proven approach to solving any convergent market offering.

RealMove's enhanced capability for its multi-play packages is seen as an important advance: "We know that service bundling meets inherent customer demand and that convergent big data capable mediation is central to meeting it. As such, DigitalRoute technology is a key strategic asset in our future success," said the IT Director Khun Pichit Thanyodom at Real Move.

DigitalRoute CEO Andreas Zartmann notes: "Our reputation as the global market leader in convergent mediation has been proven over 16 plus years. We are delighted not only that telcos continue to turn to us to support innovation in this area but, as networks become more complex and diverse, to also count on us for solutions to other challenges like OSS Mediation and Policy Control."

Zartmann added: "I am also delighted to welcome Real Move to our family of customers. This cements the fact that over the past twelve months, usage of our technology to address multiple Use Cases in Asia is continuing to rapidly gain pace among market leaders and innovators."

About DigitalRoute®

DigitalRoute has been providing new approaches to data integration and management since 1999. Its technology offers high throughput and provides a unique degree of user configurability, processing all usage and statistical data extracted from the networks, including both billable and non-billable events. This means customers gain greater cost efficiencies, improved times-to-market for new service offerings, the ability to monetize any data, and the means to enhance end-customer satisfaction. DigitalRoute makes network events available to the right systems in the right formats in the most appropriate volumes at the required times, without losing a single bit. This is the foundation from which multiple, mission-critical use-cases can be addressed in the areas of Billing Mediation, OSS Mediation, Real-Time Control and Enterprise Data Processing.

Over 350 leading companies worldwide use DigitalRoute technology to meet their data management needs, including a number of OEM partners who use our platform as a central part of their own offerings. DigitalRoute is built on the core values of Expertise, Open-Mindedness and Commitment. With close to 200 employees, the company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with regional offices in Gothenburg, Atlanta and Kuala Lumpur. DigitalRoute is a venture-backed, privately-held company.

DigitalRoute and MediationZone are registered trademarks of Digital Route AB.