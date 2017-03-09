DigitalTown Inks Deal With Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism Association

SEATTLE, WA and NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - DigitalTown, Inc. ( OTC PINK : DGTW) is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive operating agreement with the Tennessee Hospitality and Tourism Association (TnHTA) to introduce DigitalTown's flagship Smart Tourism platform across the Great State of Tennessee.

Greg Adkins, the President & CEO of the TnHTA participated in DigitalTown's inaugural Smart Tourism summit in Honolulu from March 2-4. Reflecting on his time with members of DigitalTown's management team and Directors, Mr. Adkins commented:

"I'm extremely excited that TnHTA is now officially a strategic partner with DigitalTown. I'm impressed by the robust and in-depth technological platform that makes it easy and practical for guests to directly book rooms, make reservations, order to-go food, make retail purchases and even buy tickets for attractions. It is truly smart tourism."

Rob Monster, CEO commented, "We are delighted to partner with the TnHTA. Greg Adkins brings the rare combination of restaurant industry savvy, legislative experience and a vision for what technology can do to improve both the user experience and operating economics."

During Spring 2017, DigitalTown will roll out a network of city-specific portals across Tennessee as part of the DigitalTown Smart City network. The result will be more opportunities to support thriving local economies while making communities more intuitive for both residents and visitors as they navigate services from both the public and private sector.

Looking ahead, DigitalTown and the TnHTA will conduct a joint Smart Tourism event in Nashville on Monday, July 17, 2017 concurrent with the American Chamber of Commerce Executive (ACCE) conference where DigitalTown is an exhibitor, member and sponsor.

For more information about the DigitalTown Smart Tourism event in Nashville, visit DigitalTown.com/ACCE. To learn more about the Nashville ACCE conference visit convention.acce.org.

About DigitalTown

DigitalTown, Inc. (DGTW) powers Smart Cities to succeed in the Digital Age. The company provides turn-key hosted solutions to power "Digital Towns," which improve Quality of Life for residents and visitors through integrated solutions for economic development, civic engagement, digital inclusion and smart tourism for cities around the world. For more information about the company, please visit www.digitaltown.com.

About Tennessee Hospital & Tourism Association (TnHTA)

The Tennessee Hospitality and Tourism Association is a trade association that is the advocacy voice and key resource for information and education for the hospitality and tourism industry in Tennessee. The purpose of TnHTA is to represent in an ethical and professional manner the common interest of its members in the state's hospitality & tourism industry, including political action and government relations, education and professional development, and industry advancements and development.

Safe Harbor Language: Any statements contained herein related to future events are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. DigitalTown, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect actual events.