DIGX Continues to Develop Strategic Growth Plan

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - Dig-it Underground, Inc. ( OTC PINK : DIGX) recently unveiled part of its strategic growth plan as the Company continues to move forward at a tremendous pace. While the Company is obviously very excited about its record year to date revenue, the Company is not satisfied and is focused on continuing the momentum and taking the Company to unprecedented heights.

Expressions Chiropractic, our wholly owned subsidiary, has recently received its first shipment of transdermal CO2 treatment products. The Company's plan focuses not only on pursuing additional acquisitions within the chiropractic sector, but also on increasing service offerings within the existing two locations that will increase revenue and expand the current client base. Mr. Chernyakhovsky, President of Dig-it Underground, Inc., stated, "Having the ability to offer transdermal CO2 treatment products within our existing locations could have dramatic impact on patients suffering with neuropathy, diabetes as well as those seeking to improve athletic performance and speed up recovery times for strenuous workouts such as swimming, cycling and long-distance running. We plan to offer products and treatments such as these to increase our revenue within our existing locations. We feel like a move like this could make a very meaningful contribution to our bottom line and give our practice something very unique and effective for our patients."

The Company has been pursuing additional acquisitions, but with the release of this strategic growth plan, the focus is also on growing the customer base and revenue within the current locations and bringing on additional products that can also be sold as a separate retail income stream.

Mr. Chernyakhovsky added that, "Our current performance is proof that we have a stable, strong base of operations, but our focus now is to add additional verticals to our current business model, including both increasing our service offerings and adding a retail outlet that will dramatically grow our revenue and bottom line."

ABOUT DIGX; Expressions Chiropractic & Rehab, our Wholly Owned Subsidiary, currently has two locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas Metroplex. For over 10 years, Expressions has provided Chiropractic, Rehab, and other Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) services to our patients and service area. Expressions is currently group credentialed with over 487 Insurance Plans, allowing instant access to patients, and the ability to expand the Company's operations to new locations with minimal additional expenditures towards Insurance Claims cost. CAM is an estimated $33 Billion per year segment of the Health Care Industry and is used by 83 Million American adults annually. The demand for natural health care services is growing rapidly, as consumers become increasingly interested and educated in disease prevention and health maintenance. Chiropractic is recognized by Federal and State Governments as a viable alternative to traditional health care services, and, as such, is accepted for reimbursement by government-sponsored insurance programs, most third-party payers and managed care plans.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dig-it Underground, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Dig-it Underground, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. There may be other factors not mentioned above that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by applicable securities laws.