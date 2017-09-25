DIGX Helping Neighbors in Need

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Dig-it Underground, Inc. ( OTC PINK : DIGX) is proud to acknowledge today the efforts of all of the First Responders and Volunteers in the recovery efforts in South Texas from the effects of Hurricane Harvey. Included in these efforts was our own Dr. Kirtland Speaks of Expressions Chiropractic, who joined the Chiropractic Emergency Response Team for one week and aided in the recovery and relief efforts in South Texas.

Mr. Leonid Chernyakhovsky, the President of Dig-It Underground, Inc., is proud that, "Dr. Kirtland Speaks of Expressions Chiropractic has actively participated in the relief efforts in Houston, Texas from the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey. Dr. Speaks joined the Chiropractic Emergency Response Team and traveled to Houston and provided treatment to over 1200 First Responders, National Guard and Army Personnel. This team was also able to help in the rescue operations and distribution of over 10 million pounds of food and supplies and was successful in the transportation of multiple kidney dialysis patients to safety and treatment in other cities." Mr. Chernyakhovsky added, "Service to community has always been important to Dr. Speaks, and we are honored to be associated with a Professonal and Businessman of his caliber.

For the six months ended June 30 year-over-year 2016 to 2017, the Company has increased revenues by over 27%. Mr. Chernyakhovsky added that, "Our current performance is proof that we have a stable, strong base of operations, but our focus now is to add additional verticals to our current business model including both increasing our service offerings and adding a retail outlet that will dramatically grow our revenue."

The Company continues to anticipate its continued growth through 2017. The Company also stated that, in light of their success, the Management is seeking other suitable acquisition opportunities in the chiropractic arena within the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Mr. Chernyakhovsky added that, "We have experienced overwhelming success within this market and within this region. We are focusing on continuing to grow our current operation as well as find strategic acquisition targets that will accelerate our success. We will continue to provide our Shareholders with updates as the Company continues to evolve into a bigger and bigger presence in The Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex."

ABOUT DIGX; Expressions Chiropractic & Rehab, our Wholly Owned Subsidiary, currently has two locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas Metroplex. For over 10 years, Expressions has provided Chiropractic, Rehab, and other Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) services to our patients and service area. Expressions is currently group credentialed with over 487 Insurance Plans, allowing instant access to patients, and the ability to expand the Company's operations to new locations with minimal additional expenditures towards Insurance Claims cost. CAM is an estimated $33 Billion per year segment of the Health Care Industry and is used by 83 Million American adults annually. The demand for natural health care services is growing rapidly, as consumers become increasingly interested and educated in disease prevention and health maintenance. Chiropractic is recognized by Federal and State Governments as a viable alternative to traditional health care services, and, as such, is accepted for reimbursement by government-sponsored insurance programs, most third-party payers and managed care plans.

