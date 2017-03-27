DIGX Proud to Be Growing and Extending a Helping Hand in Community Activities

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Dig-it Underground, Inc. ( OTC PINK : DIGX) announces today that the Company proudly promotes community activities while actively growing the Company.

Mr. Chernyakhovsky, President of Dig-it Underground, Inc., said that in an effort to better acquaint our shareholders with our Company's operations and community efforts, he is proud to announce a few of the many community functions the Company is involved in while continuing to grow revenues and earnings. Mr. Chernyakhovsky continues, "Expressions Chiropractic & Rehab is proud to partner with Hope Mansion and Bridges Safe House to provide Chiropractic care to homeless and battered women. We also provide chiropractic services to Trinity School, which is Cedar Hill, Texas' two time High School State Football Champions as well as back-to-back State Basketball Champions. We also assist in funding the local food pantry and serving the Dallas Life Foundation with much needed coats.

"Expressions Chiropractic & Rehab will be the only chiropractic office to serve the annual Dallas Turkey Trot, as well as assisting in the Head for the Hills Bike Rally, which annually sees over 1,400 riders". Mr. Chernyakhovsky added that, "Updates will follow as the Company continues to evolve into a bigger and bigger presence in The Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex."

ABOUT DIGX; Expressions Chiropractic & Rehab, our Wholly Owned Subsidiary, currently has three locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas Metroplex. For over 10 years, Expressions has provided Chiropractic, Rehab, and other Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) services to our patients and service area. Expressions is currently group credentialed with over 487 Insurance Plans, allowing instant access to patients, and the ability to expand the Company's operations to new locations with minimal additional expenditures towards Insurance Claims cost. CAM is an estimated $33 Billion per year segment of the Health Care Industry and is used by 83 Million American adults annually. The demand for natural health care services is growing rapidly, as consumers become increasingly interested and educated in disease prevention and health maintenance. Chiropractic is recognized by Federal and State Governments as a viable alternative to traditional health care services, and, as such, is accepted for reimbursement by government-sponsored insurance programs, most third-party payers and managed care plans.

