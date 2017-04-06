DiiA expands as momentum builds for DALI version-2 certification program

The Digital Illumination Interface Alliance has grown rapidly and now has 30 member companies, reflecting the growing interest in DALI version-2 certification of lighting products

PISCATAWAY, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - The Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA), which is introducing a certification program for interoperable lighting products with enhanced DALI functionality, is pleased to announce that many new companies have joined the organization in recent months. The total membership of DiiA has now reached 30 members, and this number is expected to grow rapidly as more companies realize the benefits of DALI version-2 certification.

"DALI has revolutionised lighting and lighting control," says Stephen Woodnutt of Delmatic Ltd, a UK-based international supplier of lighting-management solutions. "We look forward to working with DiiA as DALI version 2 brings new levels of interoperability and features to the DALI platform."

A key benefit of DiiA membership is the ability to participate in DiiA's certification program based on version 2 of the DALI standard. "Our company welcomes the upcoming launch of DALI version-2 certification, which gives the assurance of product interoperability," says Klaus Breisch of Panasonic Lighting Europe GmbH. "For us, this is another important step towards smart lighting -- the future of the lighting industry."

Andreas Hadler of Hadler GmbH, a supplier of lighting controls based in Germany, says, "We feel this will offer significant benefits -- such as the possibility to choose suitable certified components to run a DALI system -- to our customers." Enhanced interoperability, verified by certification, is expected to reduce the number of non-compatibility issues that have to be dealt with in the field.

Details of the DiiA certification program are now being finalized, and the program is expected to launch in May 2017.

DiiA's membership already includes companies from China, the USA and several European countries. At least 10 of DiiA's members are from China and Hong Kong. Matthew Gu of Shanghai MOONS' Automation Control Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of LED drivers and control systems, says that his company "wants to gain the latest information, data and training" related to DALI technology.

DiiA has already supplied test sequences to its members, enabling them to proceed with product development and testing, and to ensure that their products are fully compliant with the latest version of the DALI standard.

Leading companies including ERCO, Helvar, Lutron, OSRAM, Philips Lighting and Tridonic have been joined as Regular members of DiiA by ITZ and Panasonic. Regular members are able to participate in technical work groups and to contribute to DiiA's technology roadmap and future specification development. A current list of members can be found on the DiiA website, and new members are very welcome to join.

About DiiA

The Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA) is an open, global consortium of lighting companies. Its main aim is to grow the market for lighting-control solutions based on IEC 62386, the international standard for digital addressable lighting interface (DALI) technology.

DiiA was established in response to industry requests for an independently-verified certification program that covers the functionality specified in the latest version of the IEC 62386 family of standards.

Product certification by DiiA brings the promise of significantly improved interoperability and additional functionality compared with the current DALI systems in the market.

Note: DALI is a registered trademark of ZVEI.