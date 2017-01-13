Dillon Transport Recapitalized by Cotton Creek Capital

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - Burr Ridge, Illinois-based Dillon Transport and Cotton Creek Capital Partners are pleased to announce the recapitalization of Dillon Transport in support of Dillon's continued expansion. As part of the recapitalization, Dillon Transport will continue to be led by its current management team including President and Chief Operating Officer Charles Musgrove. Founder Jeff Dillon will remain involved in the strategic direction of the company as a significant shareholder.

"I am very proud of both the company and reputation we have built over the past 36 years. Every employee has been critical in establishing a legacy of providing excellent service to our customers and the team at Cotton Creek understood the importance of that backbone from the beginning," said Jeff Dillon. "I am excited for the next phase of Dillon's growth as we continue to add assets and resources to service our customers."

"Dillon Transport was built on a commitment to exceeding the industry standard for our customers. That means, in addition to ensuring the proper equipment, exceptional safety, and consistent on-time delivery, we hold ourselves to knowing as much about what we are hauling for our customers as they do. We pride ourselves in noticing the details and finding better solutions, even if there is no identified problem. Cotton Creek's experience will help us maintain this commitment while creating meaningful new opportunities to add value for customers," said Charles Musgrove, President of Dillon Transport.

"Dillon delivers a differentiated freight experience to its customers, who benefit from a breadth of value-added services and a meaningful CNG fleet that enables a responsible outsourcing of logistics needs," commented Cotton Creek Managing Director, Antonio J. DiGesualdo. "We are excited to further support the distinctive value proposition Dillon offers within the transportation industry."

Founded in 1980, Dillon Transport provides dry and liquid bulk transportation services to the agriculture, building products, industrial, and energy industries across a nationwide network of terminals. Dillon operates a specialized fleet of equipment that includes one of the largest private compressed natural gas tractor fleets in the nation. Dillon's commitment to safety, sustainability, quality service, and finding solutions has resulted in a loyal base of customers that are leaders in their class. The investment in Dillon Transport by Cotton Creek was in partnership with Dillon's founder, Jeff Dillon, and represents the continuation of a broader investment strategy by Cotton Creek within the logistics industry. In 2014, Cotton Creek partnered with Waxahachie, Texas-based Coal City Cob's founder, Michael Cloonen, in the recapitalization of Coal City Cob.

About Dillon

Dillon Transport was founded in 1980 as a temperature sensitive transportation provider to the asphalt industry. Through a commitment to ensuring a quality and specialized trucking experience, Dillon has expanded to multiple end-markets, aligning with some of the most respected customers and vendors in their respective industries. For more information, visit Dillon Transport's website at www.dillontransport.com.

About Cotton Creek Capital

Cotton Creek Capital is a Texas-based private equity firm focused on investing in and growing established lower middle market companies in manufacturing, value-added distribution, industrial, specialty chemical, business services, healthcare services and consumer staples. The firm invests in companies with enterprise values between $15 million and $200 million through transactions ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds, and corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital is affiliated with Brownlie & Braden, LLC, a provider of financial advisory services to high net worth families for over 20 years. For further information, visit Cotton Creek's website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com.