Dimensional Dental affiliates with Brighter Dental

Dimensional Dental adds 14 offices to New Jersey footprint

TROY, MI--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Dimensional Dental, a premier dental support organization, today announced an affiliation with Brighter Dental of New Jersey. This is the largest affiliation in Dimensional's 39-year history, adding 14 offices in cities such as Princeton, Marlboro, and Springfield. Brighter Dental's portfolio of offices further enhances Dimensional's existing New Jersey footprint, making the company the largest Dental Service Organization in the state.

"The addition of Brighter Dental represents a very attractive opportunity to provide legendary patient service to thousands more patients in both new communities and the ones where we already serve," said Vito Dacchille, CEO of Dimensional Dental. "Brighter Dental has built a strong reputation over the years by providing quality dental care and we are excited to have them as part of our team."

Dimensional Dental will now support 59 offices between four states. Since January 1, 2017, the company has added 27 affiliated offices. The affiliation with Brighter Dental will add 125 employees including 24 doctors to the Dimensional Dental network of professionals.

Dr. Todd Singer, owner of Brighter Dental, commented, "Dimensional's dentist-led approach is right in line with what we've been practicing for over 16 years, and we look forward to a seamless transition and the growth we can achieve together."

About Brighter Dental

Brighter Dental provides multi-specialty practices designed to offer a complete range of dental services to all ages in one location. With state-of-the-art facilities, top-notch dental professionals and participation with most major dental insurances, Brighter Dental has provided the highest level of service for over 16 years. For more information, visit www.brighterdental.com.

About Dimensional Dental

Dimensional Dental is a leading Dental Service Organization (DSO) with 59 supported offices throughout Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. For more than 30 years, Dimensional Dental's affiliated practices have been building smiles and enhancing lives of families with full-service dental care. With a focus on the patient experience and quality care, Dimensional continues to show that a dentist-led approach is a sustainable model in helping its affiliates succeed. For more information, visit www.dimensionaldental.com.