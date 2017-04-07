Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC Corrects Errors in the Management Report of Fund Performance filed March 28, 2017 for the DFA International Vector Equity Fund

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 7, 2017) - Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC ("Dimensional Canada ULC") announced today that it has noted certain errors in respect of the reported annual compound return data for the Class A, A(H), F and F(H) units of the DFA International Vector Equity Fund (the "Fund") and the associated annual compound return data for the Fund's benchmark index, the MSCI EAFE plus Emerging Markets Index (net div., CAD) (the "Benchmark Index") in the management report of fund performance for the Fund for the year ending December 31, 2016 (as filed with applicable securities regulators on March 28, 2017). Dimensional Canada ULC is filing a revised version of the management report of fund performance for the Fund reflecting the correct annual compound return data for the Fund and the Benchmark Index, which documents will be available at www.sedar.com.