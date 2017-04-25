DIMOCO to Participate in Betting on Football Conference 2017

VIENNA, AUSTRIA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - DIMOCO Carrier Billing today announced their participation in the Betting on Football Conference 2017, taking place 3-4 May at Chelsea FC's Stamford Bridge, aiming to promote and spread direct carrier billing in the iGaming world.

Earlier this year DIMOCO Carrier Billing announced their cooperation with inaugural partner EnergyBet, a serious international iGaming operator. The move kick-started the initiative to provide the vast iGaming sector the same easy payment opportunity that many other digital entertainment industries already thrive on.

The partnership between the award-winning sportsbook and casino operator and DIMOCO, a leading payment institute for direct carrier billing, enables online gambling customers to tap into direct carrier billing to experience the easiest and most efficient mobile payment option. Players can use smart phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and connected TVs, securely identified via their carrier networks, to instantaneously participate in the iGaming experience.

Payment should be as easy as picking up a smartphone. This is what direct carrier billing promises the iGaming world -- a quick, easy and customer-friendly payment method that customers literally have in their pocket -- 24/7.

Direct carrier billing offers an unmatched convenience and customer satisfaction compared to traditional payment methods, such as credit or debit cards. The result is a significant increase in customer retention and conversion rates for providers. Leveraging DIMOCO's direct billing connectivity to the major telecoms networks, such as Vodafone, 02, EE and Three, partners will gain billing reach to more than 70m UK mobile numbers, in a market worth more than £4.6bn, according to the UK Gambling Commission.

Players are shifting to an increasingly mobile world, consuming a wide range of digital services, such as iGaming, on their mobile devices. Consumers are likely to be already familiar with the concept of direct carrier billing, as it is one of the top three payment methods at Facebook, providing the recognition factor with a large swathe of any gambling operator's potential audience. This payment option brings significant opportunity to service providers, due to the direct connectivity to the billing platforms of the major telecoms networks.

