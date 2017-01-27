Dinant Awarded International Certification on Sustainability

Company Recognized for Excellence in Traceability and Emissions Controls

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - Corporacion Dinant has been awarded two prestigious International Sustainability and Carbon Certifications -- ISCC EU and ISCC Plus -- in recognition of the sustainability of its raw materials and products, the traceability of its supply chain, and its control of greenhouse gas emissions.

The audits of Dinant's African Palm oil extraction mills and African Palm Oil plantation sites in the Lean and Aguan regions of Honduras were carried out by an independent third party certification body, which determined that the company's facilities meet the stringent legal requirements of the European Union's Renewable Energy Directive and Fuel Quality Directive.

Company Spokesman, Roger Pineda, commented, "Dinant has invested significantly to ensure that our African Palm oil business meets tough international standards for economic, environmental and social impacts; the sustainability of supplies; and engagement with local stakeholders. I am delighted that these efforts have been independently recognized by two highly coveted certifications, ISCC EU and ISCC Plus."

Dinant's biogas recovery unit at its oil extraction mill in the Aguan uses biomass from the waste of the African Palm fruit to produce clean energy that is returned to the self-sufficient plant and steam that is used to power boilers. This facility, which is registered as a Clean Development Mechanism project by the United Nations, has generated 50 million m3 of biogas since 2008, reducing Dinant's use of fossil fuels by 6 million gallons.

In addition, all of Dinant's operating facilities in Honduras recently had their ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 status renewed as a mark of their continuing progress in environmental management and occupational health & safety. The operating sites include all of Dinant's consumer manufacturing facilities, African Palm Oil plantations in the Lean and Aguan Valleys, extraction mills, greenhouses, the central distribution center and corporate headquarters.

Mr. Pineda continued, "These certifications -- together with the Socially Responsible Business award we recently received for the 8th year running in recognition of our respect for ethical values, local communities and the environment -- demonstrate that Dinant is a benchmark in Honduras and the Central American region among modern, professionalized consumer marketing and agribusinesses."

About Corporacion Dinant

Dinant is a family-owned consumer products manufacturer founded in Honduras in 1960. Its products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic, and exported to global markets. Dinant employs 7,200 people, supports over 22,000 livelihoods, generates millions of US dollars in exports for the Honduran economy, and contributes significantly to all communities in which it operates.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/26/11G128597/Images/Aguan_Panoramic_copy-ff2006be30da9025bb9a0aafedf38e69.jpg