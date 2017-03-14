Dinant Receives Prestigious Exporter's Awards From Honduran President

Company Recognized for its Sustained International Growth

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Corporacion Dinant has received two prestigious Exporter's Awards in recognition of the company's international success and its contribution to the Honduran economy.

Presented with the awards by the President of Honduras at a ceremony last week in Tegucigalpa, Dinant's Executive President, Miguel Mauricio Facusse, said, "It gives me great pleasure to accept these Exporter's Awards on behalf of the hard-working and talented staff of Corporacion Dinant and Exportadora, our African Palm oil division. I thank President Juan Orlando Hernandez for the awards and for promoting the economic conditions that have enabled Dinant to enjoy considerable success at home and abroad."

Corporacion Dinant won the award for "Best Final Production Diversification" while Exportadora del Atlántico was honored with "Best Exporter to the Rest of the World - Large Companies."

Founded in Tegucigalpa in 1960, Dinant's economic success in Honduras and beyond is enhancing the lives of thousands of families in communities up and down the country who have well-paid sustainable jobs, company pensions and better skills, education and health. Dinant directly employs 7,200 people, supports over 22,000 livelihoods and contributes significantly to local economies throughout Honduras.

Mr. Facusse continued, "Dinant's high quality snacks, cooking oils, processed foods, fruits and vegetables, and home care products are sold not only throughout Central America and the Dominican Republic, but exported in great volume to markets all over the world, including Europe and the United States, thereby generating many millions of dollars in exports for the Honduran economy. These awards are testament to President Juan Orlando Hernandez's vision and policies for propelling the Honduran economy forward, and we are proud to be playing an important role in that."

Thanks to the strength of its brands and the talents of its staff, Dinant is consolidating its share of existing markets, launching exciting products in new markets, and demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the hard working people of Honduras.

Mr. Facusse added, "Importantly, our international success is enabling us to pass on more benefits to Honduran society at large through greater investment in environmental protection and community projects."

Dinant rigorously benchmarks its operations against stringent international standards regarding the economic, environmental and social impact of its African Palm oil business.

