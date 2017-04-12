DIOS completes successfully planned winter drilling on Heberto Gold Discovery

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - DIOS EXPLORATION (TSX VENTURE:DOS) is pleased to report winter drilling program is now completed before Spring break on wholly-owned Heberto gold discovery. Several tens of meters of mineralized zones were intersected more at depth.

Some seven NQ diameter holes were drilled totalling 1734 meters of core and nine hundred splitted core samples were just sent out for gold assaying in Val d'Or. Mineralized zones show strong hydrothermal alteration in sheared rocks with biotite, silica and pink feldspar as well as fine grain pyrite and magnetite. Gold content is directly related to such minerals. One hole reaches 528 m deep for instance and the Heberto gold zone was hit at depth.

Heberto Gold is 50 km south of Goldcorp's Eleonore gold mine, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, and 20 km west of Clearwater gold deposit, adjacent to EM 1-A plant.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.