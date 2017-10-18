DIOS Exploration Inc.: Dios Au33 project: CLN gold showing yielded up to 12.55 g/t Au

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 18, 2017) - DIOS EXPLORATION (TSX VENTURE:DOS) reports the CLN (Chain Lake North) gold showing returned gold assays in grams/ton up to 12.55; 6.64; 4.66; 4.45; 2.01; 1.98 g/t Au along a 75 meter strike in the lower part of a cliff along the eastwest mineralized altered structure (eight samples out of nine taken assaying over 0.5 g/t Au).

Mineralization is typically a 5 to 15 m wide foliated altered zone (alternating cm biotite-rich/quartz-pyrite-magnetite with potassic feldspar bands) in tonalites. Pyrite contents of foliated zone vary from 1 to 10%, averaging 2-5% with some local magnetite (nil-2%).

Previous CLN sampling on the upper south part of this 10 m high cliff yielded values of 2.23; 2.56; 5.15 and 12.65 g/t Au. The CLN zone is quite similar to the Heberto gold zone about 2 km south (4.8 g/t gold over 8.65 m and 3.7 g/t gold over 13 m true widths), but striking differently with a steeper attitude. The CLN zone is bordered to the north by hematized magnetic tonalite along a regional eastwest (Chain Lake) structure. The low magnetic Chain Lake structure is characterized by strong gold in soil anomalies (B horizon): 13 to 300 ppb gold including several values of 40 to 59 and 93, 102, 176, 300 ppb gold.

Samples were collected and assayed at ALS Val d'Or under supervision of Harold Desbiens, M.Sc. Geo 43-101 QP. DIOS Au33 property is located in James Bay, Quebec, 55 km south of large Eleonore gold deposit and 15 km west of Clearwater gold deposit.

