DIOS' winter drilling program to start on Heberto Gold

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - Management of DIOS EXPLORATION (TSX VENTURE:DOS) is very pleased to report crews being mobilized for drilling to start next week on wholly-owned (no royalties) Heberto gold project, targeting depth and south-west extents of Heberto gold zone discovery, 50 km south of Goldcorp's Eleonore gold mine, Eeyou Istchee James Bay Lower Eastmain area, Quebec, and 20 km west Clearwater gold deposit. DIOS's property is directly adjacent to EM 1-A major hydro-power facilities.

First drilling last year by DIOS led to Heberto Gold discovery, yielding up to 4.8 grams gold per tonne over 8.65 meters in 2.13 g/t Au /22.90 m; then to 2 g/t Au over 22 m some 75 m deeper and then to some 1.8 g/t Au /18.45 some 75-100 m deeper (following new core sampling this winter) and then 1.15 g/t Au/64 m including 3.65 g/t Au/13 m some 50 m to the south. These true width gold zones were drilled crosswise to strike and dip. Several drilling sections further away on each side repeated significant gold-bearing intercepts, many like 2 g over 7-8 m.

DIOS's team is very enthusiastic about upcoming drill results in a very friendly mining jurisdiction.

