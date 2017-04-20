Direct Orthopedic Care Taps Konica Minolta for Imaging and IT Solutions in New Urgent Care Centers Across Southwest US

WAYNE, NJ--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Direct Orthopedic Care (DOC), a group of orthopedic-only urgent care clinics for adults and children, has selected Konica Minolta Healthcare, as its preferred provider for diagnostic imaging and Healthcare IT solutions across several new facilities in Texas and California. In Texas, DOC has opened three urgent orthopedic care clinics in Irving, South Austin and Round Rock and a fourth in Carlsbad, Calif, with plans to open seven more clinics by the end of 2017. Each clinic will provide high-quality imaging services with Konica Minolta Healthcare's KDR™ Advanced U-Arm System and Konica Minolta ultrasound, while Exa™, an integrated PACS platform, will enable rapid decisions on-site or remotely, as well as deliver enterprise-wide image and information management.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. will showcase these solutions and more at the American Alliance of Healthcare Executives (AAOE) 2017 Annual Conference, April 22-25, in booth #408 at the JW Marriott Hotel in Indianapolis.

Recognizing a need for urgent orthopedic care as an alternative to costly and often time-consuming emergency room (ER) visits for non-life-threatening injuries, DOC was founded by an orthopedic surgeon to provide walk-in, immediate access to high-quality orthopedic care resulting from acute or chronic injuries. The organization selected Konica Minolta Healthcare as its industry partner to provide advanced imaging and IT solutions based on image quality, versatility, patient comfort and experience.

"Our mission is to provide great outcomes for our guests through highly accessible, top quality orthopedic care," says Jim Griffin, President and COO at DOC. "Konica Minolta, with its modern equipment and fresh, new way of approaching imaging and information technology, fits that vision of what we aim to do. The KDR system delivers the best of both worlds: traditional imaging capabilities along with an efficient and comfortable experience for our guests. As a national company, we needed web-based image access and management with the advanced functionality that Exa delivers. Once we had these two pieces in place, it just made sense to add Konica Minolta's ultrasound, which is optimized for MSK and pain management exams and also communicates seamlessly with the Exa Platform."

The web-based, Zero Footprint Exa Platform was developed to provide the infrastructure for managing data across the imaging workflow regardless of where that data originates. In addition to a centralized archive and image exchange, Exa provides consolidated workflow and viewing across facilities. Konica Minolta's KDR X-ray System features an array of advanced design innovations to optimize workflow, increase staff efficiency and elevate the patient experience. Its state-of-the-art technology delivers high-image quality with excellent bone and soft tissue visualization.

"There is no doubt that Konica Minolta will be an impetus of our growth," Griffin adds. "The entire process of adding radiology services to our new sites has been seamless and easy -- Konica Minolta is plugged in with everything from radiology room design to training. We've been very happy with the service and quality of the team provided by Konica Minolta."

"DOC is one of the first organizations in the country to embrace a new model of delivering highly available access to specialized care in a more retail setting," says Bruce Ashby, Vice President of Sales for DR Systems at Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. "They represent a paradigm shift in the patient experience and cost of healthcare compared to the existing option of an ER visit, and we are proud to align our company and solutions with them. We expect this trend in specialized urgent care services to continue amid the financial pressures of our healthcare system."

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customers' needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. ( TSE : 4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa.

Company name KONICA MINOLTA, INC. Headquarters JP TOWER, 2-7-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan Founded

December 1936 FY 2015 Revenue $8.6 Billion Number of employees Approx. 41,600 (2015) Business Lines

The Konica Minolta Group operates in sectors ranging from business technologies, where our products are typified by MFPs (multi-functional peripherals), and Industrial Business (former Optics Business), where our products include pickup lenses for optical disks, and TAC film, a key material used in LCD panels, to healthcare, where we make digital X-ray diagnostic imaging systems.

About Direct Orthopedic Care (DOC)

Founded in 2014, Direct Orthopedic Care (DOC) is a national provider of immediate access, orthopedic-only medical clinics which are open seven days per week with no appointment necessary. Anyone experiencing any type of orthopedic pain or condition can conveniently avoid the wasted time and high expense associated with the non-specialized treatment commonly seen in an emergency room. DOC's team of Orthopedic Specialists are the same type of orthopedic experts that hospitals often refer patients to which makes high-quality orthopedic treatment accessible without the wait. With DOC, there are never any ER facility fees or the associated high co-pays, which reduces the cost of healthcare for the patient, the employer, and the insurance companies. To learn more about DOC, please visit: www.directorthocare.com.