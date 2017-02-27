Direct Wines Better Predicts Customer Demand with Infor

Leading Wine Merchant Implements Cloud Applications to Align Marketing, Merchandising and Supply Chain Operations

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced that Direct Wines, the world's largest direct-to-home wine merchants, has implemented Infor Retail Demand Management to help it to better understand customer segments and drive higher sales and margins. Modules deployed include Infor Retail Assortment Planning and Infor Retail Offer Planning which will help to ensure Direct Wines can offer the most relevant and appropriate range of wines to its customers and better align marketing, planning, merchandising and supply chain operations.

"We have been using Infor Retail Demand Management for a while and upgraded to the latest release. We can see additional benefits coming from our partnership with Infor Retail as we look to bring our businesses onto a single platform for campaign, offer and assortment planning," said David Ives, Group CIO of Direct Wines. "The three year commitment we've just made will enable us to continue to grow as a business and exploit the platform to its full potential."

"The Infor Demand Management platform has enabled us to simplify our planning processes whilst also integrating our short term campaign demand planning with our longer term supply chain planning," remarked Kevin Davis, Head of Global Planning at Direct Wines. "We are now in a position to obtain a global view of demand across our businesses in a timely fashion to inform our buying decisions and leverage economies of scale."

Infor Retail is providing Direct Wines with innovative end-to-end planning, promotion, and forecasting solutions that will allow the organization to plan promotions and offers in near real-time to better manage fluctuating daily customer demand. Infor Retail applications link direct marketing efforts to the supply chain and more, tracking brand, vintage, grape and limited parcels automatically, so buyers and merchandisers can stay aligned throughout the planning, promoting and forecasting stages. In addition, by having a more controlled approach to planning, Direct Wines is able to create offers that will meet revenue targets directly linked to marketing goals.

"Infor understands that retailers need to constantly remain agile, and prepare to quickly adapt and shift as demand changes, but also have the tools to harness and analyze data to understand why that demand is shifting, what their customers are saying, and how to better plan for the future," said Corey Tollefson, senior vice president, Infor Retail. "Our applications help leading retailers such as Direct Wines make better decisions, with real-time information from multiple channels of the business, to handle the demands of omni-channel retailing."

For more information please visit http://www.infor.com/industries/retail/.

About Direct Wines

Direct Wines (Laithwaite's) was founded in 1969, when geography student Tony Laithwaite took a job washing bottles in Bordeaux ... and fell in love with wine and the people who make it. When he borrowed a van to share these delicious wines with friends and neighbours at home, things went so well that hundreds of wineries were soon queuing to take part.

Today Direct Wines is the UK's No.1 home-delivery wine merchant yet remains family owned and still gives pride of place to smaller producers. The Laithwaite's wine team tastes over 40,000 wines from 22 countries a year before selecting around 1,500 for customers including red, white, rosé and sparkling … plus spirits and beers.

Operating in the UK, USA, Australia and New Zealand, Direct Wines has become an international player with a reputation for being constantly on the move, finding new wines of real quality and character.

Laithwaite's Wine is the only UK wine merchant to win the ServiceMark accreditation from the Institute of Customer Service, is rated "Excellent" by TrustPilot and offers a complimentary Wine Advisor service.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.