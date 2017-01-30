DirectEmployers Announces Partnership with SVA and NASWA to Create Employment Website for All Student Veterans

New website, SVA Beyond, provides career and internship opportunities for student veterans in partnership with DirectEmployers, the National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) and the Student Veterans of America (SVA)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - In partnership with DirectEmployers and the National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA), Student Veterans of America (SVA) officially launched a new career and internship portal for student veterans today. SVA Beyond is the official landing page for student veterans to search, find, and apply from over two million employment opportunities.

SVA signed a memorandum of understanding in December with the National Association of State Workforce Agencies and the DirectEmployers Association to host a career portal and announced the new resource at their 9th Annual National Conference in early January.

"This is not your average portal. First off, any company that wants to recruit student veterans through SVA must list their jobs on this portal. Second, our portal includes over two million jobs with over 800 partners. Our students can search by location or even job title. I encourage all student veterans to find a part-time or full-time opportunity while in school, an internship to gain valuable career experience in their major of study, or that meaningful career after they graduate," said Mr. Jared Lyon, SVA's President and CEO.

SVA Beyond will continue to grow as partners seek to feature valuable employment opportunities through SVA.

"We are excited for the opportunity to provide SVA access to the National Labor Exchange (NLx)," said Scott B. Sanders, Executive Director for the National Association of State Workforce Agencies. "The NLx is fueled by our states' job banks and corporate sites and has over two million available openings."

"We know about 50 percent of all student veterans work full-time while in college, about 25 percent work part-time, and another 15 percent are seeking roles. These jobs might leverage experience and skills from military service or might align with future career goals. They could be part-time or full-time. This is a big win for our community and SVA nationally," said Mr. James Schmeling, SVA's Executive Vice President for Strategic Engagement.

SVA Beyond is hosted online at studentveteransofamerica.jobs. It contains original and unduplicated jobs from three sources: The Federal government, state workforce agency job banks, and corporate career websites. All jobs are vetted to ensure there are no scams, training schemes, or phishing.

"We are very excited about the SVA partnership as this portal not only provides student veterans the opportunity to find jobs in a one-stop shop, but also gives DirectEmployers' members access to qualified student veterans who are looking for work across the United States. For example, they can search using their Military Occupational Specialty for occupations that use some of the same valuable skills they acquired while serving our country," noted Mr. Michael Goldberg, Executive Director at DirectEmployers.

SVA will continue to seek and leverage partnerships like SVA Beyond to empower the daily lives' of student veterans so today's scholars become tomorrow's successful leaders. For more information on the National Association of State Workforce Agencies, visit naswa.org. For more information on DirectEmployers, visit directemployers.org.

About DirectEmployers Association

DirectEmployers Association is a nonprofit member-owned and managed association formed in 2001 by 14 leading Fortune 500 companies searching for a way to reduce recruiting costs, while regaining ownership of their recruitment brand. Through collaboration with these individuals, DirectEmployers developed proprietary technology that has since led to the creation of our flagship product -- a federal contractor compliance solution that assists with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program's (OFCCP) VEVRAA mandatory listing requirements and Section 503 regulations. Now with over 875 employers varying in industry and size, we've expanded our Member benefits to include a Partner Relationship Manager (PRM), networking and educational opportunities and fully customizable Recruitment Marketing Solutions.

About the National Association of State Workforce Agencies

NASWA is an organization of the 50 state workforce agencies, including the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico, which comprise the publicly-funded state workforce system. This includes the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), employment services, training programs, unemployment insurance, employment statistics and labor market and workforce information. NASWA delivers policy expertise on workforce development, including unemployment insurance and other transitional support, as the voice of state workforce agencies. Its mission is to support states' efforts to ensure the workforce development system meets employers' needs for a qualified workforce and promotes high quality employment and careers for workers.

About Student Veterans of America

SVA is the country's premier organization for student veterans. SVA supports all veterans through their transition from the military, educational advancement, and career growth. SVA represents a network of 1,400 chapters on campuses in all 50 states and four countries representing more than 550,000 student veterans at those colleges and universities. For more information, visit us at www.studentveterans.org and follow us on Twitter @studentvets.