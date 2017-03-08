DirectEmployers' Director of Production Re-elected to HR Open Standards Consortium's Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - The HR Open Standards Consortium, the only global network of HR technology professionals committed to open standards of interoperability, has re-elected Jason Sole, DirectEmployers' Director of Production, to its Board of Directors and named him Secretary of the Board for 2017.

"I'm honored to be a part of this member-led community," commented Sole. "Over the past two years, I've been granted insight into how other organizations operate and have broadened our scope in working with technical people. I'm proud to say that this has given us a voice in establishing industry standards for the HR community."

Sole joined the HR Open Standards Consortium Board of Directors in 2015 and has since been actively involved in the creation of JSON-based standards­­ -- a data-interchange format that is primarily used to transmit data between a server and web application as an alternative to XML. As a result of this work, a draft standard was issued last year and the team anticipates a candidate release will be issued in 2017. Future goals for the organization continue to be making the communication between HR systems fast, easy and reliable, and the team will work toward releasing a version four of the standard, which will include JSON and XML specifications.

"We openly encourage other professionals to join us and help with the creation and modification of these standards. Ultimately, we represent the needs of the industry because our members are the ones that are building the technology," said Sole.

To learn more about the HR Open Standards Consortium and how to become a member of this professional community, visit www.HROpenStandards.org.

About DirectEmployers Association

DirectEmployers Association is a nonprofit member-owned and managed association formed in 2001 by 14 leading Fortune 500 companies searching for a way to reduce recruiting costs, while regaining ownership of their recruitment brand. Through collaboration with these individuals, DirectEmployers developed proprietary technology that has since led to the creation of our flagship product -- a federal contractor compliance solution that assists with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program's (OFCCP) VEVRAA mandatory listing requirements and Section 503 regulations. Now with over 875 employers varying in industry and size, we've expanded our Member benefits to include a Partner Relationship Manager (PRM), networking and educational opportunities and fully customizable Recruitment Marketing Solutions.

About HR Open Standards

The HR Open Standards Consortium is the only independent, non-profit, volunteer-led organization dedicated to the development and promotion of a standard suite of specifications to enable e-business and the automation of human resources-related data exchanges. Learn more at http://www.hropenstandards.org.