DIRTT Announces Award of Significant Contract

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSX:DRT) ("DIRTT" or "the Company") announced today it has been awarded a significant contract from a large international company, for interior construction projects in multiple locations. Details on the amount of work to be completed at each location are dependent on final design specifications, creating the potential for this first phase to exceed the US$5 million contract value and develop into a longer-term partnership between DIRTT and that company.

"DIRTT's ability to build custom, flexible and beautiful spaces rapidly and with cost certainty were key factors in securing this partnership," says Mogens Smed, CEO of DIRTT. "DIRTT's commitment to challenging the conventional construction norms of environmentally-damaging materials, excess waste and project delays were also a significant factor."

About DIRTT

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Doing it Right This Time) uses its proprietary 3D software to design, manufacture and install fully customized prefabricated interiors. The Company's customers in the corporate, government, education and healthcare sectors benefit from DIRTT's precise design and costing; rapid lead times with the highest levels of customization and flexibility; and faster, cleaner construction. DIRTT's manufacturing facilities are in Phoenix, Savannah, Kelowna and Calgary. DIRTT's team supports more than 100 sales distribution partners throughout North America, the Middle East and Asia. DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT." For more information visit www.DIRTT.net or contact us at ir@DIRTT.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of Management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in, the Company's filings with Securities Regulators (www.sedar.com). Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.