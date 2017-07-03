DIRTT Announces Changes to Management

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - July 3, 2017) - DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT" or the "Company") (TSX:DRT) today announced that Clinton G. McNair, who was appointed as DIRTT's Chief Financial Officer on June 1, 2017, is no longer with the Company.

DIRTT President and former CFO, Scott Jenkins, will serve as interim CFO until a successor is named. Ha Tran, Director of Finance, has been appointed as Vice President, Finance.

The Company will immediately begin an executive search for a new CFO.

