DIRTT to Present at 2017 Needham Growth Conference

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 4, 2017) - Leading technology driven manufacturer DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSX:DRT) announced today that President Scott Jenkins and CFO Derek Payne will present at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City next week.

The three-day conference runs Tuesday-Thursday, January 10-12 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. DIRTT's presentation will be held on Thursday, January 12 at 10 a.m. EST (8 a.m. MST). A copy of the DIRTT presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of DIRTT's website at https://www.dirtt.net/company/investor/financial.

About DIRTT

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Doing it Right This Time) uses its proprietary 3D software to design, manufacture and install fully customized prefabricated interiors. The Company's customers in the corporate, government, education and healthcare sectors benefit from DIRTT's precise design and costing; rapid lead times with the highest levels of customization and flexibility; and faster, cleaner construction.

DIRTT's manufacturing facilities are in Phoenix, Savannah, Kelowna and Calgary. DIRTT's team supports nearly 100 sales distribution partners throughout North America, the Middle East and Asia. DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT." For more information visit www.dirtt.net.