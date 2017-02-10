DIRTT unveils sustainable answer to folding walls

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT" or the "Company") (TSX:DRT), a leading technology-enabled designer, manufacturer and installer of fully customized, prefabricated interiors, today unveiled an innovation that can transform new and existing DIRTT interior wall systems into foldable, collapsible structures.

It's named Leaf™ and was developed by DIRTT co-founder and product development vice president Geoff Gosling and his team. While foldable walls are nothing new, Leaf breaks new ground in that it can be retrofitted onto any DIRTT environment ever created, thereby protecting clients' existing investments.

"Leaf allows us to look at the nature of change in an incredibly dynamic and sustainable fashion," says Gosling. "DIRTT is fundamentally about building adaptive environments and Leaf is an extension of that. It's for those people and environments that want nimble change in seconds. It's a bizarre thing to be able to do, taking existing installations and allowing them to become foldable environments," he says.

Leaf, currently in prototype phase, works with any DIRTT wall created by the Company, allowing clients to retrofit their existing installations if they want the ability to quickly change a space. It's essentially a behavior or mechanism that can be used on new builds to create collapsible walls in addition to working perfectly with existing DIRTT walls clients have already installed.

"Our commitment from the very beginning was to develop a solution that was totally non-generational and Leaf has proven this in technicolor," says Mogens Smed, DIRTT co-founder and CEO. "This is without a doubt the greatest testimony to sustainability and client care the manufacturing and construction industries have ever seen."

About DIRTT

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Doing it Right This Time) uses its proprietary 3D software to design, manufacture and install fully customized prefabricated interiors. The Company's customers in the corporate, government, education and healthcare sectors benefit from DIRTT's precise design and costing; rapid lead times with the highest levels of customization and flexibility; and faster, cleaner construction. DIRTT's manufacturing facilities are in Phoenix, Savannah, Kelowna and Calgary. DIRTT's team supports nearly 100 sales distribution partners throughout North America, the Middle East and Asia. DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT."