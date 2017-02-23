Discount Tire Corporation Opts for Efficient Cloud-based Digital Store Transformation with OneView Commerce to Empower Their "Customer for Life" Brand Experience

World's largest independent tire and wheel retailer signs multi-year, cloud-based hosting, application management and level two support agreement with OneView

BOSTON, MA and LONDON, UK--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - OneView Commerce ( AIM : ONEV), the retail industry's leading provider of digital transformation in store, announced today that it has signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar cloud-based service agreement with Discount Tire Corporation, one of its largest customers. Under the agreement, OneView will provide hosting, application management, and level two support services to the company, which operates over 940 stores with more than 18,000 employees in the U.S. This expands the retailer's partnership with OneView to now include hosting the cloud-based OneView Digital Store Platform, delivering point of sale (POS), omnichannel integration, and service management solutions as a key component of the five-year One Discount Tire transformation program.

"We found that the overall savings in time and cost make cloud-based delivery of a digital store platform the most efficient and economical arrangement for achieving the operational return and improved customer experience that is at the heart of our strategy," said Discount Tire Senior Vice President of Customer Experience Tom Williams. "As we continue digital transformation of our 940-plus stores based on our Design-Thinking led strategy, OneView's full-service hosting solution expedites our implementation, increases iterative capability, and provides direct access to OneView's expertise and knowledge base."

A July 2016 research report from industry analyst Gartner Inc. supports the cloud-based delivery approach to POS deployment as a way of providing retailers with flexible options for optimizing costs, thereby giving them a better chance of delivering a lower total cost of ownership. OneView Chief Executive Officer Stuart Mitchell explained, "Our cloud delivery platform offers the opportunity to remove a great deal of the complexity and costs related to managing and supporting store technology platforms. Discount Tire joins a growing list of our customers who are electing to shift from managing software delivery lifecycles to focusing on strategic business initiatives that drive value and differentiation to their customers and operations."

OneView enables Discount Tire stores to become the digital hub of customer experience and engagement in today's cross channel reality via seamless integration with strategic SAP products such as SAP hybris commerce and the SAP Customer Activity Repository (CAR).

About Discount Tire/America's Tire

Discount Tire/America's Tire, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is the world's largest tire and wheel retailer. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and America's Tire in Northern and Central California. The company currently operates more than 940 stores across the country. In 2010, the company marked its 50th year serving customers as their trusted tire retailer in local markets across the U.S. Discount Tire/America's Tire also sponsors NASCAR Nationwide Series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross. For more information about Discount Tire/America's Tire visit discounttire.com or americastire.com.

About OneView Commerce

OneView Commerce is a pioneer in digital store transformation, helping global retailers implement successful unified commerce strategies that center on the critical engagement in store. The company's cloud-based Digital Store Platform combines digital point of sale, real-time inventory management and enterprise promotions to deliver a comprehensive store solution that drives increased footfalls, expands basket size and maximizes process optimization to improve margins. OneView was purpose-built for the cloud and to empower today's digitally driven customer interactions by enabling the exchange of powerful store information across the enterprise to positively impact sales, business operations and customer experience. Discount Tire Corporation, Travis Perkins plc, Wickes, and Molton Brown are among the global retailers revolutionizing their stores with OneView Commerce. For more information, visit www.oneviewcommerce.com. Twitter: @oneviewcommerce.

