Discover a Frozen Weekend Wonderland for the Family in Bethany Beach, Delaware

Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn Plans Winter Festivities for Jan. 14-16

BETHANY BEACH, DE--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Winter has arrived in Bethany Beach, Delaware and in celebration, the city's only oceanfront and boutique hotel is planning some family fun. The first annual Frozen Weekend at Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn will accompany the season of buttoned-down jackets and roaring fires, as the hotel transforms into a wintry wonderland Jan. 14-16.

Designed with families in mind, and scheduled over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend, the event will include a full slate of fun, winter-themed activities throughout the oceanfront all-suite property. Perfect for creating a family adventure filled with memories, the frosty weekend will be brimming with snowflakes, icicles and special guest appearances by some very well known and favorite characters. Souvenir photos and fun surprises are included. And, to make travel planning easier, the hotel's pet-friendly policy welcomes furry members of the family to this relaxing Bethany Beach destination.

Guests will receive a Royal Welcome to their suite beginning as early as noon on Saturday, Jan. 14 and each young prince and princess will receive a surprise gift bag filled with treats and toys. A Royal Reception that includes a Character Meet and Greet with everyone's favorite snowman is set for 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday's activities in Bethany Beach start with a Melted Pool Party from 10 a.m. to noon in the hotel's heated indoor pool. Next, glamorous Princess Makeovers will be available from 1 to 3 p.m., by appointment, so all little princesses can get ready for the Royal Ball set for 6:30 p.m. During the ball, families will be treated to themed snacks, games, crafts and a sing-a-long with the Snow Queen herself. To conclude the evening, everyone is welcomed to settle in for a movie viewing on the big screen.

A final farewell Character Breakfast is planned for Monday morning to conclude the weekend. The breakfast will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. in the ballroom and will include the appearance of a very special princess to say hello to each guest!

Great for holiday and birthday gift giving, this two-day package is now available for booking online at http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/rehri-bethany-beach-ocean-suites-residence-inn/ or by calling 302-539-3200. Be sure to use promotional code MAJ and begin the countdown to frozen fun at the Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn.

About the Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn

Neatly perched on the iconic Bethany Beach boardwalk, the new Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn is the perfect hotel destination for travelers seeking oceanfront luxury along the Delaware coastline. The property's 112 well-designed Bethany Beach hotel suites combine modern style with soothing natural elements and a wealth of thoughtful in-suite conveniences, including everything from free Wi-Fi and private oceanfront balconies to kitchenettes and flat-screen TVs. Guests are invited to experience a pampering treatment at Oceanova Spa and fresh, sustainable dining at 99 Sea Level, one of the area's finest restaurants on the water. Meeting and event planners will appreciate the property's 4,400 square feet of flexible event space, complete with catering and the latest audiovisual technology and equipment. Additional perks include free daily breakfast, an indoor/outdoor saltwater pool, fitness center and business center.