Discover the Future of Digital Identity and GDPR at ForgeRock's Identity Live and UnSummit London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - ForgeRock®, the leading platform provider of digital identity management solutions, is bringing together the world's leading experts on customer identity and digital transformation at two UK events in October 2017; Identity Live and UnSummit London. The Paris Identity Live is set for November 21st.

Designed to help identity professionals and executives learn how to personalize the customer experience, connect Internet of Things (IoT) devices and protect privacy, Identity Live events bring together visionary analysts, executives, technical experts, thought leaders and other identity professionals to share their journeys of digital transformation.

London Identity Live and UnSummit

Identity Live will be held on Thursday October 19th at The Brewery, an historic, Grade II listed venue in the City of London. The one-day event will feature insights and case studies from some of the industry's leading experts and best-known brands. Confirmed speakers include: Matt Grest, Director of Platform, BBC; Ian Sorbello, Head of Product Technology - Security, HSBC; Marko Orenius, Director, Digital Business Platform, Amer Sports; David Birch, Director of Innovation at Consult Hyperion and Chiari Rustici, an independent GDPR analyst and author; Scott McNealy, former CEO and co-founder, Sun Microsystems, and ForgeRock CEO Mike Ellis, CEO.

A technical event focused on hands-on demos and product deep-dive sessions, London UnSummit is a one-day gathering of identity relationship management practitioners. It gives attendees the opportunity to share knowledge and expertise around the ForgeRock Identity Platform and build relationships in the wider identity relationship management community.

London UnSummit will be held on Friday October 20th, also at The Brewery in London. Confirmed ForgeRock speakers include: Eve Maler, VP of Innovation & Emerging Technology; Daniel Raskin, SVP Product Management; Andy Hall, Director of Product Management; Simon Moffat, Senior Product Manager and Allan Foster, VP Strategic Partner Enablement.

Mike Ellis, CEO of ForgeRock, said: "With the Internet of Things growing rapidly, digital identity is no longer just about customers, employees and partners. Creating secure, intelligent relationships through identity for people and devices is therefore essential to digital transformation success. At the same time, businesses must adapt to major regulatory changes, like GDPR, that are giving consumers greater control over their personal data. Identity Live and UnSummit events bring together some of the industry's leading thinkers to share their customer identity experiences and explore these issues in-depth; we've welcomed nearly a thousand attendees at our events so far this year. Sure to be inspiring, informative and a lot of fun, the ForgeRock team is hugely excited to be bringing them to London and Paris."

Paris Identity Live

The Paris Identity Live will be held on 21st November at the Cercle National des Armees. Speakers include: Mike Ellis, CEO, ForgeRock; Ian Sorbello, Head of Product Technology - Security, HSBC; Marko Orenius, Director, Digital Business Platform, Amer Sports; Guilaume Harry, IAM Architect, CNRS (National Centre for Scientific Research).

More information on Identity Live London and UnSummit London is available at the links below.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock® is the Digital Identity Management company transforming the way organizations interact securely with customers, employees, devices, and things. Organizations adopt the ForgeRock Identity Platform™ as their digital identity system of record to monetize customer relationships, address stringent regulations for privacy and consent (GDPR, HIPAA, FCC privacy, etc.), and leverage the internet of things. ForgeRock serves hundreds of brands, including Morningstar, Vodafone, GEICO, TomTom, and Pearson, as well as governments such as Norway, New Zealand, and Belgium, among many others. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ForgeRock has offices in Austin, London, Bristol, Grenoble, Munich, Paris, Oslo, Singapore, Sydney and Vancouver, Washington. ForgeRock is privately held, backed by leading global venture capital firms Accel Partners, Foundation Capital, Meritech Capital and KKR. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:

