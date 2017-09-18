Discover the fun of RVing at the 28th Annual Fall Detroit Camper & RV Show in Novi

NOVI, MI--(Marketwired - September 18, 2017) - It's time to "Get Going" and discover how to begin making fun family memories at the 28th Annual Fall Detroit Camper & RV Show! The 28th Annual Fall Detroit Camper & RV Show runs October 4-8, 2017 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Multiple Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) RV dealers and campgrounds will be on hand to showcase 2017-2018 models as well as new campgrounds and campground experiences. There is no better place to catch the RVing bug, discover great deals and to plan upcoming camping and RV trips!

More than 280 units and 50 RV brands will be on display at the show, including popular travel trailers, folding campers, motorhomes, truck campers and fifth wheel travel trailers. Prices range from $6,995 to more than $400,000. Exhibits featuring parts and accessories, campground information, on-site RV financing and RV rentals make this the complete RV show experience.

At the 28th Annual Fall Detroit Camper and RV Show attendees can:

Register to win a Marvelous MARVAC Michigan Giveaway! Prizes include free camping stays and more at MARVAC member campgrounds.

Experience the brand new floor plan for the Forest River RiverStone fifth wheel 39FK featuring a gourmet kitchen positioned in the front. "This is a big change for the industry and a big bonus for RVers," said Gabrielle Selvius, general manger of National RV Detroit.

Take in educational seminars on all things related to RVing, including ways on how to maximize maximizing storage, enjoying satellite TV in your RV and many more.

Meet Tom Daldin and Jim Edelman from Under The Radar Michigan on Saturday, October 7.

For more information, go to www.marvac.org.

The 28th Annual Fall Detroit Camper & RV Show runs October 4-8, 2017, at Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi. The Suburban Collection Showplace is located on Grand River Avenue, south of I-96 between Novi Road and Beck Road. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10, senior admission (ages 55 and over) is $9, and children 12 and under get in free! Parking cost not included in admission. Coupons for $1 off any adult or senior admission are available at marvac.org, Big Boy restaurants, Tubby's Sub Shops and in area newspapers.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/18/11G145592/Images/mw1bqaoatkl1k6c1cqh19ba1slt32k2-cf02eef4fb2bb5faac0adb5a00deef61.jpg