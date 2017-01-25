Discovery Air appoints Drew Hickey to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - Discovery Air Inc. ("Discovery Air" or the "Company") (TSX:DA.A)(TSX:DA.DB.A) announced today the appointment of Thomas Andrew (Drew) Hickey to its board of directors (the "Board"). Mr. Hickey was appointed to the Board by the other directors of the Company. Most recently, Mr. Hickey was a Managing Director in Scotiabank Europe plc's London office. Mr. Hickey has an extensive knowledge of both corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions, including cross-border experience, and has held various senior leadership positions. Mr. Hickey graduated from the Richard Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario with an Honors degree in Business Administration.

