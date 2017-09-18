Discovery Metals Announces Grant of Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 18, 2017) - Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX VENTURE:DSV) ("Discovery Metals" or the "Company") today announces the granting of 550,000 incentive stock options to new management and employees, with an exercise price of $0.81 per share, exercisable for a period of five years.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

DISCOVERY METALS CORP.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Discovery Metals

Discovery Metals is focused on discovering and advancing high grade polymetallic deposits in a recently assembled land package of approximately 300,000 hectares over a large and historic mining district in northern Coahuila State, Mexico. The portfolio of seven key properties, all with shallow high grade silver-zinc-lead mineralization, is situated in a world class Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) belt that stretches from SE Arizona to central Mexico. The land holdings contain numerous historical direct-ship ore workings with over 4,000 m of underground development. No modern exploration or exploration drill testing has been carried out on the properties.