Distil Networks Appoints Tiffany Olson Jones as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - October 11, 2017) - Distil Networks, the global leader in bot detection and mitigation, today announced the appointment of Tiffany Olson Jones to the position of CEO. Jones will leverage more than 15 years of leadership experience at both high-growth and esteemed security companies, including executive management roles at FireEye, iSIGHT (acquired by FireEye) and Symantec, to take Distil to the next level.

"Malicious bots automate and spread numerous cyber assaults, from web scraping, brute force attacks, competitive data mining and online fraud, to Russia's alleged attack on the US elections -- in which bots are believed to have been used to create and manage social media profiles to spread propaganda," said Tiffany Olson Jones, CEO of Distil Networks. "Distil is the only solution provider with the experience and technology to identify and block bad bots with speed and precision. With the largest bot braintrust, the company is helping customers like StubHub, Sabre and Lufthansa protect themselves from evolving and sophisticated malicious bot attacks. I look forward to expanding the company's reach and driving continued growth."

Prior to joining Distil, Jones served as Vice President of global solutions providers, OEM, and alliance operations at FireEye. In that role, she led strategic partner go-to-market strategy, business development and sales execution. She also directed the teams that drove business with global solution providers, MSSP partners, alliances and FireEye's OEM business. Jones joined FireEye following its acquisition of iSIGHT Partners in 2016, where she served as SVP and Chief Revenue Officer, tripling revenue growth in under three years. She was also Deputy Chief of Staff for the President's Critical Infrastructure Protection and Cybersecurity Board from 2001 to 2003, and is a recognized cyber security expert by many think tanks and governments around the globe.

Rami Essaid, Distil's co-founder, will transition from the role of CEO into Chief Product and Strategy Officer, focusing on developing partnerships and product strategy. Essaid will continue to serve as chairman of the board of directors.

"We are privileged to have Tiffany join us as Distil's new CEO," said Essaid. "She not only has experience leading companies through various growth phases, but her drive and enthusiasm is a natural fit with our executive team. We're looking forward to working together to build on Distil's momentum as the global leader in bot detection."

Distil offers the only accurate way to defend websites, mobile apps and APIs against malicious bots -- without impacting legitimate users. By building a fingerprint of each incoming connection, Distil provides customers with complete visibility and control over human, good bot and bad bot traffic, while also providing numerous options to mitigate malicious attacks.

