Distil Networks Launches Free Calculator to Quantify Risk of Bad Bots

Based on Research from Aberdeen Group, New Tool Estimates Likelihood and Business Impact of Bad Bots

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Distil Networks, the global leader in bot detection and mitigation, today announced the availability of The Bad Bot Risk Calculator, an interactive tool designed to help organizations understand and quantify the economic risk posed by bad bots. The tool is based on data modeling and analytics from Aberdeen Group, and sponsored by Distil Networks, and allows users to personalize the analysis based on their company's industry, website traffic, number of data records, and website revenue, to calculate the risk of bad bots on their business.

Based on empirical data featured in the 2017 Bad Bot Report, malicious bots make up 20 percent of all web traffic. These bots are used by competitors, hackers and fraudsters and are the key culprits behind web scraping, brute force attacks, competitive data mining, online fraud, account hijacking, data theft, spam, digital ad fraud, and downtime.

"The threats posed by bad bots are diverse, and vary from website to website depending on industry and a company's vulnerability profile," said Rami Essaid, co-founder and CEO of Distil Networks. "For example, in our research, we found that 96 percent of websites with login pages were hit by login bot attacks. The threat is real and we want to help website defenders better understand and quantify their risk so they can focus resources on mitigation and protection."

The Bad Bot Risk Calculator uses Monte Carlo modeling techniques and is based on empirical data from sources such as the Distil Networks Bad Bot Report, Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, Kroll Global Fraud Survey, and NSS Labs. The calculator helps security professionals answer fundamental business questions such as the risk of bad bots under the status quo of manual blocking, and the value of countermeasures such as a web application firewall or advanced bot mitigation.

"Security teams are not only responsible for identifying risk -- they also need to help senior business leaders understand the implications of those risks, in business terms, and present them with potential solutions," said Derek Brink, vice president and research fellow for Aberdeen Group. "The Bad Bot Calculator is designed to make fact-based estimates, which in turn can help IT and business leaders make better-informed business decisions."

To use The Bad Bot Risk Calculator, visit https://www.distilnetworks.com/bad-bot-risk-calculator/.

The bad bot web simulation application is provided by VisualizeROI. VisualizeROI offers the leading web-based value selling and value marketing platform, with highly flexible visualization options and integration with popular sales and marketing automation applications.

