Distinct Infrastructure Group Announces Commencement of Trading On The OTCQX In The United States

TORONTO, ON --(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc. ("Distinct" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: DUG) is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified for trading on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX") in the United States. Distinct will commence trading on the OTCQX under the symbol "DSTFF" on January 25th, 2017. Investors will be able to find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on OTCQX will allow current and potential U.S. investors to participate directly in the Distinct story and represents another step towards expanding the marketplace for the Company's shares. Distinct was sponsored by Dorsey & Whitney LLP, a qualified 3rd party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

The OTCQX trading reaffirms the Company's commitment to broaden Distinct's retail and institutional shareholder base with a view towards ultimately driving increased shareholder liquidity. Distinct will continue to trade on the TSX Venture under the symbol "DUG".

About OTCQX

The OTCQX market is the premier tier of the U.S. Over-the-Counter market. Investor-focused companies use the quality controlled OTCQX platform to offer investors transparent trading, superior information, and easy access through their regulated U.S. broker-dealers. The OTCQX platform offers companies and their shareholders a level of market services formerly available only on a U.S. exchange. For more about OTCQX, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Forward Looking Statements

