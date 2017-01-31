Distinct Infrastructure Group Announces Hiring of Corporate Development Executive

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc. ("Distinct" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: DUG) ( OTCQX : DSTFF) is pleased to announce that Mr. William Nurnberger has joined Distinct as Vice President, Corporate Development. Mr. Nurnberger has over 20 years' experience across a wide range of industries including civil construction, energy services, mining, windfarm development and forestry. William has held senior positions in start-up organizations and in business development roles at larger firms. Most recently, William was VP of Portfolio Operations for a publicly traded private equity firm, overseeing a diversified portfolio of companies.

Mr. Nurnberger brings strong expertise, working with management and operations teams to grow and diversify businesses, as well as originating complimentary mergers and acquisitions.

