Distinct Infrastructure Group To Present at 2017 World Outlook Financial Conference in Vancouver

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DUG) ( OTCQX : DSTFF) ("Distinct" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at the 2017 World Outlook Financial Conference ("WOFC") on Friday, February 3rd and Saturday, February 4th, 2017. Senior Executives from Distinct will be in attendance, including Co-CEO's Alex Agius and Joe Lanni. The conference will be held at the Westin Bayshore Hotel in Vancouver, BC.

About WOFC:

Since its founding in 1990 the World Outlook Financial Conference has been dedicated to one goal -- to help individual investors make more money from their investments.

About Distinct Infrastructure Group:

Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc. is a turnkey solutions firm providing design, engineering, construction and maintenance services to telecommunication firms, utilities and government bodies. Distinct's full service suite of offerings includes underground construction, aerial construction, inventory management, and technical services including fibre to the building and home. The Company's head offices are located in Toronto, Ontario, with additional offices in Edmonton, Alberta and Regina, Saskatchewan.

