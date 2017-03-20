Distinction Jacques Gaudreau Award Finalists: Beaconsfield Residents Honoured for Outstanding Waste Material Management

BEACONSFIELD, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Mayor Georges Bourelle is pleased and proud to announce that Beaconsfield residents have been nominated for Réseau Environnement's Distinction Jacques Gaudreau award for their outstanding management of waste materials in 2016.

"This is even more remarkable because just three years ago, we were the island's worst polluters and we are now leading the pack of the best because we have changed our habits and implemented new practices that reduced the quantity of waste going to landfill by half," says Mayor Bourelle.

Réseau Environnement is a coalition of more than 2,700 members, 350 businesses, 250 municipalities and 20 government and public sector organizations. Its mission is to promote environmental best practices and innovation focused on sustainable development, technological and scientific advancement, promotion of expertise and support of environmental activities.

Beaconsfield was selected as a finalist for the Distinction Jacques Gaudreau prize, which is awarded every two years. This honour highlights outstanding improvement in managing waste material infrastructure by installing a smart collection system paired with an incentive tariff structure based on the number of pickups and bin size - an innovative approach in Canada.

"We are doing better now by relying on new technologies, without having increased our costs, which allows us to do much more and to significantly increase the volume of value-added materials recovered", says Mr. Bourelle. "In our context, the fact that we're a finalist is already an honour for Beaconsfield's citizens," the mayor concludes.

The winners will be revealed during an Awards ceremony on March 22 at Americana, the international environment technologies trade show.