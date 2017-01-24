DistribuTECH 2017: NetMotion to Detail How Utilities Can Overcome Productivity Issues in the Field to Maximize ROI

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) -

WHO:

John Knopf, Vice President of Product Management, NetMotion Software, will address how utility organizations can surmount mobile performance and connectivity issues in the field to maximize ROI of mobile technology and service contracts. The event, hosted by PennWell, is being held in San Diego, CA, January 31 - February 2, 2017.

Knopf has over 30 years of software industry experience and leads the strategy and direction of NetMotion Software's product portfolio. The company's Mobile Performance Management solution is used globally by many of the largest utility companies, including nearly 100 investor-owned, municipal and cooperative utilities across the U.S and Canada.

WHAT:

Utilities have made significant investments in mobile technology and carrier contracts to ensure workers have access to job-critical applications and information in the field. But that doesn't guarantee the technology works every time they need it. In "How to Get More from Mobile Tech and Service Investments" (part of the "More Bang for Your Buck with Mobile GIS" session), mobile utility deployment expert Knopf will detail the steps utilities can take to equip employees with the productive mobile experience they need to serve customers from the field. Attendees will learn how to expose and eliminate poor network and connectivity performance, reduce mobile deployment expenditures and more.

WHEN:

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM Pacific, Room 24

WHERE:

San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA

About NetMotion Software

NetMotion Mobile Performance Management software delivers an unparalleled mobile user experience, and increases operational efficiency and end-user productivity. Thousands of enterprises around the world depend on the company's solutions to deliver traffic optimization, adaptive policies, performance analytics and diagnostics, and security for their mobile workforces. NetMotion has received numerous awards for its technology and customer support. The company consistently receives an impressive customer satisfaction Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 91, significantly exceeding NPS averages in the technology and telecom industries. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Visit www.netmotionsoftware.com.

