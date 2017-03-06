Dive Season Returns to Tanjong Jara Resort

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Dive season returns once again to Tanjong Jara Resort, revealing one of Malaysia's best kept secrets. With monsoon season coming to an end, the award-winning Tanjong Jara Resort invites guests to explore Tenggol Island and discover the curious and colourful realm residing just beneath its calm and serene surface.

From March to October, the waters of the Terengganu Marine Park burst to life, offering visitors a unique window into a vivid world of untouched coral gardens and rare aquatic species. For novice divers and snorkelers, the abundance of marine life provides an unforgettable introduction. Additionally, the park's wealth of underwater adventures promises to mesmerise and dazzle even the most seasoned experts.

Situated within the Terengganu Marine Park, Tenggol Island is home to some of the country's best dive sites. While small and compact, the temperate waters coupled with rocky outcrops provide a rich seabed resulting in a diverse ecosystem. Here, dense colonies of hard and soft coral carpet the seafloor, providing a spectacular and colourful home for Tenggol Island's varied and exotic residents -- from giant double-headed parrotfish, yellowtail fusiliers and sea turtles to eagle rays, barracudas and even the elusive whale shark.

The beauty of Tenggol Island lies 50-minutes from Tanjong Jara Resort by private speedboat. As a PADI Dive Resort, a full range of equipment as well as courses and programmes are offered to help guests get the most of their snorkelling and diving tours. What's more, guests will be able to explore the best of Tenggol Island and uncover its hidden gems thanks to knowledgeable and experienced instructors.

Guests can enter the awaiting underwater haven by taking the Tenggol Diver's Delight package; from MYR 1,244 ++ per room per night for a minimum three nights' stay, the package includes two leisure dive sessions over two days, barbecue lunch for each excursion and daily breakfast and dinner. Additionally, bookings and reservations made directly via the Tanjong Jara Resort website or YTL Travel Centre will be applicable for exclusive benefits.

A diving holiday at Tanjong Jara Resort offers something for everyone, from a relaxed glimpse at Malaysia's stunning marine life seen through a snorkel mask to an exciting and unforgettable diving adventure. A visit to Tenggol Island will surely be a colourful and memorable experience.

About Tanjong Jara Resort

Inspired by the architecture of 17th century Malay palaces, the 100-room Aga Khan Award for Architecture winner is situated along a crescent shaped beach on the rustic east coast of Malaysia. Tanjong Jara Resort is anchored in Sucimurni, the ancient Malay way of life that embraces tranquility and purity through wholesome living, offering an authentic taste of the region's spirit. The Spa Village Tanjong Jara completes the experience as it honours the ancient heritage of Malay healing therapies, using spa treatments that have been passed down through generations. www.tanjongjararesort.com

About YTL Hotels

YTL Hotels owns and manages a prestigious collection of award-winning resorts, hotels, boutique experiences and Spa Villages with a hospitality footprint across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, China, Japan, Australia, France and the United Kingdom, including Pangkor Laut Resort, voted the world's best resort in 2003 by Condé Nast Traveller UK. The group also co-owns the Eastern & Oriental Express luxury train. The Gainsborough Bath Spa, the only hotel in Bath to be part of the Leading Hotels of the World's collection of legendary hotels, was named one of the Top 10 Hotel Spas in Europe. Set in the heart of Bath, a World Heritage Site, this unique heritage gem exclusively offers the only natural thermal spa within a hotel in the United Kingdom.

YTL Hotels' global expansion celebrates its decades long relationship with Marriott International through the ownership management of Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel, Brisbane Marriott Hotel, Melbourne Marriott Hotel, The Ritz-Carlton Kuala Lumpur and JW Marriott Kuala Lumpur and recently includes The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Hotel Stripes Kuala Lumpur, The Glasshouse Hotel -- Edinburgh and Threadneedles Hotel -- London in affiliation with the brand's Autograph Collection. The partnership also encompasses the future development of The Ritz-Carlton Koh Samui in Thailand and the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve that will complement YTL Hotels' overall master plan for Niseko Village in Japan.

With each new experience that it presents, the company strives to embrace and highlight the natural essence of culture, character and tradition of its surroundings. YTL Hotels is the hospitality arm of YTL Corporation Berhad. Visit www.ytlhotels.com for more information and follow us on our social media platforms for #TreasuredPlaces #TreasuredMoments

