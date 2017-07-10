DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. Announces Linear Pump Update

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) -

DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. ("DIVERGENT" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:DVG) announces that the Linear Electromagnetic Submersible Pump (the "Linear Pump") installed in a client's well in Saskatchewan on March 24, 2017, which had run successfully for nearly three months, has been removed from the well. As previously announced, the Linear Pump stopped operating during a lightning storm and that the surface equipment was undamaged, however there was an undetermined electrical issue below surface. It is still undetermined if the storm was the cause of the failure or a coincidence.

The components of the Linear Pump have each been shipped to their respective providers for inspection and servicing. An update on the status of the components will be made available once completed.

During the test, which lasted nearly 90 days, the Linear Pump performed at various rates and under a variety of scenarios that resulted in valuable data to optimize the Linear Pump's efficiency.

ABOUT DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. provides an array of Artificial Lift products and services that are used in the oil and gas industry. Products include Electromagnetic Pumps, Electric Submersible Pumps, and Electric Submersible Progressing Cavity Pumps.

