DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. Announces Stock Option Grants

DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. (TSX VENTURE:DVG) (the "Corporation") announces that the Corporation has completed its annual review of incentive plan awards, and subject to regulatory approval, its board of directors has approved, effective March 28, 2017, the grant of an aggregate of 1,530,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and a consultant of the Corporation. The Options are exercisable into common shares of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.16 per common share. The Options all vest as to one-third at 12 months, one-third at 24 months and one-third at 36 months from the date of grant and have a five year term to expiry.

ABOUT DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. provides an array of artificial lift products and services that are used in the oil and gas industry, including its revolutionary Linear Electric Submersible Pump. Divergent's Pump is approaching commercialization and is targeted to replace traditional oil pumpjacks. Other Divergent products currently in use by its oil and gas industry customers include Electric Submersible Pumps and Electric Submersible Progressing Cavity Pumps.

