DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. Appoints New Director

DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:DVG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Cameron Barton to its board of directors. Mr. Barton brings over 35 years of international experience implementing change strategies, corporate financial structuring, improving business performance and growing companies. His career spans oil and gas service, oil and gas exploration and production, energy marketing and trading, gas distribution, electricity generation, electricity transmission, electricity distribution, international finance and professional services. This business experience includes exposure to both public and private companies. Mr. Barton is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA) and holds a Bachelor of Arts and Science degree.

Mr. Barton has also been appointed to the Corporation's Audit Committee.

"We are very excited about the addition of Mr. Barton to the Board. His extensive background in corporate development and financing brings another key layer of expertise to the organization," states Ken Berg, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

ABOUT DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. provides an array of artificial lift products and services that are used in the oil and gas industry, including its revolutionary Linear Electromagnetic Submersible Pump. DIVERGENT's Pump is approaching commercialization and is targeted to replace traditional oil pumpjacks. Other DIVERGENT products currently in use by its oil and gas industry customers include Electric Submersible Pumps and Electric Submersible Progressing Cavity Pumps.

The Corporation's long-term strategy is to be a premier supplier of submersible pumping products that increase production, reduce operating costs, improve energy consumption and reduce carbon footprint. The commercialization of our Linear Pump will provide oil companies with the opportunity to capitalize on these benefits, while differentiating DIVERGENT within a competitive and growing market.

