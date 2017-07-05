Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces July 2017 Cash Dividend, Amendment of SGRS Royalties LP Credit Facility, Sutton Royalty Rate Increase, and Q2 2017 Earnings Release Date

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - July 5, 2017) -

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX:DIV) (the "Corporation" or "DIV") is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.01854 per common share for the period of July 1, 2017 to July 31, 2017, which is equal to $0.2225 per common share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on July 31, 2017 to shareholders of record on July 14, 2017.

Amendment of SGRS Royalties LP Credit Facility

On June 20, 2017, SGRS Royalties LP ("SGRS LP"), a wholly owned subsidiary of DIV that owns the Sutton trademarks, amended its credit agreement with a Canadian chartered bank to extend the maturity of its credit facility from June 19, 2018 to June 30, 2022. In addition, the amendment provides an improvement of 25 basis points compared to the interest rate under SGRS LP's previous credit facility.

The amended credit facility currently consists of a non-amortizing $6.3 million term loan and a $0.5 million demand operating facility that bears interest at the banker's acceptance rate plus 2.0%. After taking into account SGRS LP's existing interest rate swap arrangement, the interest rate is fixed at 3.16% per annum until June 19, 2018.

Sutton Royalty Rate Increase

Effective July 1, 2017, the Sutton monthly royalty rate increased from $57.375 per agent to $58.5225 per agent, which increase represents the 2.0% annual contractual increase in the Sutton royalty rate for 2017.

Q2 2017 Earnings Release Date

DIV will release earnings results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 following the closing of regular trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on August 14, 2017.

About Diversified Royalty Corp.

DIV is a multi-royalty corporation, engaged in the business of acquiring top-line royalties from well-managed multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. DIV's objective is to acquire predictable, growing royalty streams from a diverse group of multi-location businesses and franchisors.

DIV currently owns the Sutton and Mr. Lube trademarks. Sutton is among the leading residential real estate brokerage franchisor businesses in Canada with approximately 8,000 agents and over 200 offices across Canada. Mr. Lube is the leading quick lube service business in Canada with 170 locations across Canada and approximately $200 million of annual system sales.

DIV is currently paying a dividend and expects to increase cash flow per share by making accretive royalty purchases and through the growth of purchased royalties. DIV expects to pay a predictable and stable dividend to shareholders and increase the dividend as cash flow per share increases allow.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "confident", "plan" and "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements made in relation to: the amount and timing of the July 2017 dividend to be paid to DIV's shareholders; the timing of the release of DIV's earnings results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017; and DIV's corporate objectives. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events, performance, or achievements of DIV to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such forward-looking statements. DIV believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In particular there can be no assurance that: DIV will be able to make monthly dividend payments to the holders of its common shares; SGRS LP will not further amended its credit facility in the future; or DIV will achieve any of its corporate objectives. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance, and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. More information about the risks and uncertainties affecting DIV's business and the businesses of its royalty partners can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of its Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2017, which is available under DIV's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

In formulating the forward-looking statements contained herein, management has assumed that business and economic conditions affecting DIV and its royalty partners will continue substantially in the ordinary course, including without limitation with respect to general industry conditions, general levels of economic activity and regulations. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, DIV. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and DIV assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

