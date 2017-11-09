Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Third Quarter Results

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Nov. 9, 2017) -

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX:DIV) (the "Corporation" or "DIV") is pleased to announce its financial results for the three months ("Third Quarter") ended September 30, 2017. A copy of this news release and DIV's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on DIV's website at www.diversifiedroyaltycorp.com.

Recent Highlights

Acquired the Canadian AIR MILES® trademarks and certain related Canadian intellectual property rights as well as two related license agreements (collectively, the "AIR MILES® Licenses") on August 25, 2017.

Revenues of $5.4 million for the Third Quarter.

Completed the offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures with an aggregate principal amount of $57.5 million, including the full exercise of the $7.5 million over-allotment option on November 7, 2017.

Third Quarter Results

In the Third Quarter of 2017, DIV generated $5.4 million of royalty revenue and management fees compared to $7.3 million in the Third Quarter of 2016. Revenues of $3.6 million were generated from Mr. Lube Canada Limited Partnership ("Mr. Lube"), $1.0 million were generated from Sutton Group Realty Services Ltd. ("Sutton"), and $0.8 million were generated from the AIR MILES® Licences.

Same-store-sales-growth ("SSSG") for Mr. Lube was 4.7% for the Third Quarter. Sutton's fixed royalty increases at a contractual rate of 2% per year, which effectively represents 2% SSSG. The AIR MILES® reward miles issued decreased by 7% in the Third Quarter due to reduced promotional activity by certain sponsors, according to Alliance Data Systems Inc.'s ("ADS") news release dated October 19, 2017. However, according to ADS, sponsor and collector engagement has been steadily improving since the negative media attention surrounding the then-planned expiration of AIR MILES reward miles at the end of 2016, and issuance growth is expected to improve in the fourth quarter.

LoyaltyOne, Co., the operator of the AIR MILES® reward program in Canada (the "AIR MILES® Program") signed a multi-year sponsorship renewal agreement with the Bank of Montreal ("BMO"), according to ADS' news release dated October 16, 2017. BMO is currently the largest sponsor participating in the AIR MILES® Program, and will, with the renewal of its sponsorship agreement, continue to issue AIR MILES® reward miles to consumer and business customers through its various BMO Mastercard products and debit spend within the BMO AIR MILES® Banking Plan.

Third Quarter Commentary

Sean Morrison, President and Chief Executive Officer of DIV stated, "We are pleased to report that Mr. Lube and Sutton generated strong operating results in the quarter, with revenue and Normalized EBITDA up compared to 2016. We are also excited to add the AIR MILES® Program, one of the most recognizable brands in Canada, to our royalty pool in the quarter."

Mr. Morrison continued, "With the completion of the offering for $57.5 million of convertible debentures, DIV will have approximately $88 million of cash on hand that will enable the Corporation to execute on its strategy of acquiring trademarks and royalties from a diverse group of high-quality businesses."

Distributable Cash

In the Third Quarter, distributable cash was $4.4 million ($0.0419 per share) compared to $6.3 million ($0.0554 per share) in the prior year. The decrease was due to the sale of the FW Rights on November 27, 2016, partially offset by the acquisition of the AIR MILES® Program on August 25, 2017.

In the Third Quarter, dividends declared were in excess of distributable cash. The shortfall in distributable cash was funded by the proceeds received from the sale of the FW Rights. The Corporation intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the FW Rights to fund future royalty acquisitions, with the intention of achieving a payout ratio that approximates 100% over time. The Corporation expects the payout ratio to remain over 100% until such time as further royalty acquisitions are completed and all excess cash has been deployed.

Net Income

Net income for the Third Quarter of 2017 was $3.1 million, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million in the prior year. The increase in net income was primarily due to a non-cash impairment loss of $1.4 million and additional income tax expense of $3.7 million, both related to the sale of the FW Rights that were recorded in the prior year. In addition, the Corporation generated incremental revenue of $0.8 million related to the acquisition of the AIR MILES® Program. These increases were partially offset by the sale of the FW Rights in November 2016.

About Diversified Royalty Corp.

DIV is a multi-royalty corporation, engaged in the business of acquiring top-line royalties from well-managed multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. DIV's objective is to acquire predictable, growing royalty streams from a diverse group of multi-location businesses and franchisors.

DIV currently owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube and AIR MILES® trademarks in Canada. Sutton is among the leading residential real estate brokerage franchisor businesses in Canada with approximately 8,000 agents and over 200 offices across Canada. Mr. Lube is the leading quick lube service business in Canada with 170 locations across Canada and over $200 million of annual system sales. AIR MILES® is Canada's largest coalition loyalty program with over 200 leading brand-name sponsors; approximately two-thirds of Canadian households actively participate in the AIR MILES® Program.

DIV expects to increase cash flow per share by making accretive royalty purchases and through the growth of purchased royalties. DIV expects to pay a predictable and stable dividend to shareholders and increase the dividend as cash flow per share increases allow.

