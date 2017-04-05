Diversified Technologies' High Voltage Pulse Modulator Delivers up to 99 Percent Efficiency

BEDFORD, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Diversified Technologies, Inc. has introduced a compact, high voltage pulse modulator for applications including generating vacuum and atmospheric plasmas, semiconductor production, surface sterilization, R/D, and materials modification.

PowerMod™ High Voltage Pulse Modulators are all solid-state, provide full repeatability, low droop, can be configured for a wide range of current and voltage requirements, and deliver up to 99% efficiency. Featuring fully adjustable pulse widths from 1 to 100 µs and up to

30 kHz nominal pulse frequency, depending upon power level, they yield rise times as low as 15 ns.

Offering full internal self-protection against over-voltage and over-current conditions, the voltage and other settings on PowerMod™ High Voltage Pulse Modulators are easily changed to provide up to 30 kV of peak pulses and currents from 10 to 200 Amps. They are air insulated and water cooled, operate on 110 VAC and are 19" rack mountable.

PowerMod™ High Voltage Pulse Modulators are priced from $49,900.00, depending upon configuration. Quotations are available upon request.

About Diversified Technologies, Inc.

Diversified Technologies, Inc. is the developer and marketer of the PowerMod™ line of high voltage, high power pulse modulators, DC power supplies, and control systems. The firm's products are used worldwide in high power applications such as radar, high energy physics, defense, and food processing. Selected twice by R&D Magazine as one of the 100 most significant products of the year, PowerMod™ systems are available in a wide range of voltage, current, and performance configurations.